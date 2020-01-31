SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 2

All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury moves into Pisces for the next six weeks. (Normally, it is in one sign only a few weeks but because it goes retrograde, it will stay there longer.) Then Venus moves into Aries for six weeks, which shifts how we all relate to each other. Last week I speculated how self-driving cars might create a new country song where a guy loses his dog because it was in his truck that drove away. This generated some mail! Fred, down in Mexico (from Gabriola Island) sent me the words to his clever song, written and performed with just this premise! Another reader reminded me of a country song where the guy’s best friend ran off with his wife, and he sure misses him.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This will be a popular week for you. Everyone wants you to be on their team. For some reason, you might begin to make secret plans about something or work quietly, behind the scenes on a project? Meanwhile, the next five weeks are an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures. Take advantage of this opportunity! This is also a great week to travel. In fact, until the middle of the month, your urge to grab a change of scenery will be strong! Relations with others will be smooth because with Venus in your sign for the next several weeks, you will be charming and diplomatic with everyone! Kiss, kiss, hug, hug.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This continues to be a powerful time for you because this is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart thrusting you in a flattering spotlight. This means you look fabulous to authority figures – bosses, parents, teachers and the police. You don’t have to do anything special – it’s all smoke and mirrors. Obviously, you can use this to your advantage and go after what you want. Expect to be more involved with younger people in the next few weeks. You will also run into friends you haven’t seen for a while. This could be interesting for some of you because there’s a strong possibility of a secret love affair starting this week for the next month. Oh my.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab every chance to travel or get further education or training because you’re eager to expand your world. However, beware: Fiery Mars opposite your sign until the middle of the month, makes you impatient with others. Count to three before you respond. Anger serves no purpose except to make everyone miserable. Fortunately, Venus is now in your House of Friendships promoting warm bonds with others, especially with creative, artistic types. In fact, things will get so cozy, a friend could become a lover! Your ruler Mercury is now at the top of your chart encouraging new studies, involvement in professional organizations and making plans for your future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Life looks good! You are more in touch with your feelings and emotions; and in practical terms, you’re facing paperwork and issues related to taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. It’s time. Fortunately, Mars continues to boost your energy to work hard for the next few weeks. (You might be a tad bossy directing the efforts of others.) Nevertheless, you will get a lot done! Mercury encourages travel plans, especially returning someplace where you have been before. Fair Venus is now crossing the top of your chart, greasing the wheels with bosses and people in power. They like you and this is a good thing!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You need more sleep in the next few weeks, please remember this. Your focus on partnerships and close friends continues to be strong. Use this focus to learn more about how you relate to others because what can be more important than having successful relationships? We are gregarious and our relations with others either creates our happiness or destroys it. Meanwhile, two planets are urging you to play and have fun. It’s a great time to get away for a vacation. Venus wants you to travel for pleasure; while Mars wants you to be saucy and courageous about doing your own thing! (It’s not all play – Mercury want you to clear up old business about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt.) Oh well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You continue to be keen and ready to work hard and be productive. You’re on self-improvement kick because you want to be more organized in every aspect of your life. Great! In part this could be triggered by increased chaos and activity on the home front. If you don’t get better organized, you will be buried because things could get out of control. Fortunately, the placement of Venus for the next several weeks will bring you assistance, help and favours from others. It might even bring you money and gifts! This placement of Venus will also heighten your sex drive and make intimacy sweet and memorable. Sigh. “He was strong and compassionate and he really knew how to accessorize.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This continues to be a playful, fun-loving time for you! Parties, fun outings, socializing, sports events and enjoyable activities with kids are tops on your menu. This is a great time to slip away on a vacation. Fortunately, your ruler Venus is opposite your sign now for the next weeks, which improves your relationships with partners and close friends. You’ll be able to express your affection easily to others. In addition, Mars will continue to give all your communications extra passion and energy, which makes this a great time for writers and those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. Make plans for some fun times!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on home and family continues to be strong. Along with this, many of you are also more active with a parent. You’re working hard to earn money and many of you are spending big as well because the cash is flowing! The new placement of Venus will encourage smooth relations with coworkers. Many of you will look for ways to make your workspace more attractive. Work will become more pleasant. You might get praise or even a raise from a boss. Mercury retrograde will definitely attract old flames from your past back into your world; however, it will trigger your enjoyment of mind games, puzzles, playful activities with kids, as well as reading and writing for enjoyment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You continue to be busy with short trips, conversations with others plus increased reading, writing and studying. You’ll have no trouble keeping up to this accelerated base because fiery Mars is still in your sign for the next few weeks boosting your energy, making you aggressive in going after what you want. (Make a point to get some physical outdoor exercise.) Many of you will tackle home repairs and DIY projects at this time. Nevertheless, as Venus changes signs this week, it ushers in a month of romance and entertaining diversions. Yay! You will enjoy playful times with kids. Romantic relationships will be favoured because you’re happy to be who you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For the next few weeks, you will continue to reflect upon your values as well as your financial situation and your movable property. Make sure that what you own serves your needs and not the other way around. Some of you will want to show something off? Expect a lot of opportunity to do this in 2020 because for the first time in over a decade, lucky Jupiter is in your sign bringing you good fortune and increased happiness. Some of this increased focus on money and earnings will result in making where you live more attractive. You might redecorate or buy something nice for where you live. You will enjoy entertaining at home more in the next few weeks. Make careful plans because Mercury retrograde will create confused communications.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is your time to shine because the Sun is in your sign until Feb. 18, which is why people and favourable circumstances are attracted to you now. This week, Venus changes signs and this enhances your ability to relate to others even more. For starters, Venus will make you realize just how much love there is in your daily world. Others care for you and vice versa. Not only that, you will develop a greater appreciation for the beauty in your daily surroundings. How cool is that? Mars continues to boost your activity with groups and organizations. It might also create a competition with someone. “I win!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You continue to play things low key while the Sun is waiting in the wings before your birthday arrives. Nevertheless, Mercury in your sign attracts old friends back into your world. (Admittedly, Mercury retrograde in your sign also creates delays, confused communications, missed paperwork, lost items and missed appointments.) Oy vey! Venus will start to attract money to you and this is a good thing. Venus will also encourage you to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and others – jewelry, art, clothing. Fiery Mars at the top of your chart ignites your ambition and this drive will last for two more weeks, so make the most of it. Enjoy your increased popularity!

