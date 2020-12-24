SUNscopes for the week of December 27

All Signs: It’s the last week of 2020, which means we can say goodbye to a harrowing, hellish year. As we do so, the Sun and Mercury are in Capricorn. Venus is in Sagittarius, and Mars has only 10 days left in Aries. Thank goodness! (Normally, once every two years, Mars is in Aries for six weeks. But this year, Mars has been in Aries for six months!) Plus, from Sept. to mid-Nov., Mars was retrograde, which was brutal. That’s why this week is like asking someone why they’re banging their head against the wall. “Because it feels so good when I stop!” Will next year be better? Yes. Emphatically. Except for those who suffer from CRS (compulsive renovation syndrome). Warmest wishes for a Happy New Year to everyone!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Well, it is so very, very rare that your ruler Mars would be in your sign for six months like it has been this year. In one way, it boosted your energy and gave you an enormous drive and determination. However, when it went retrograde, it created indecision and negative factors in your life. In 10 days, this will be over. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury are at the top of your chart making you look wonderful to others, especially bosses, parents and important people. You want to talk to them and vice versa, they want to communicate to you. It’s a good time to ask what you want because they see you in such positive terms and with Mars still in your sign, you have the gumption to go after what you want!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s not surprising that fiery Mars is entering your sign in 10 days to boost your energy and give you lots of drive for about six weeks. The reason this makes sense is because you’re entering such a powerful year! A year where you will be recognized for your achievements. Meanwhile, this week, you need a change of scenery and would love to travel or do something different. You’re keen to to study and learn new things. This same intellectual enthusiasm can be used to write or finish an important paper. Physical intimacy will be affectionate. Many of you will also receive gifts, goodies and favours from others – even cold, hard cash. Yes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As this year ends, relations with others are delightful and warm because fair Venus is opposite your sign. Venus makes you patient and tolerant. It also makes it easier for you to see what others are experiencing. Once you appreciate what someone else is going through, you have a better understanding of them and therefore, sympathy for what they’re dealing with. That’s all anyone wants is a little understanding. (Well, that and seconds on dessert.) This week your focus is on the wealth and resources of your partner and others. Your emotions are intense. Hey, let’s hope others appreciate what you are going through!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the last six months, Mars has been at the top of your chart arousing your ambition. This is why no matter what you have been undergoing, you have had a fierce determination to continue the fight. This has been useful for you; however, from Sept. to mid-Nov. when Mars was retrograde, you might have felt confused about your life direction. “What’s it all about, Alfie?” Right now, relations with coworkers are smooth and supportive. With the Sun opposite your sign, you will continue to need more sleep for the next three weeks; however, this also gives you more objectivity in your closest relations, which is a good thing. In fact, it’s a gift to be explored.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Yahoo! Venus is travelling through the most fun part of your chart! Venus is a very social influence. This means you want entertaining diversions and fun times with others. (Admittedly, it weakens your self-discipline.) But it will improve relations with kids as well as your own creative output. It favours romance and socializing with others because you feel there’s no need to pretend to be what you are not. You are someone who values your integrity. Leos rarely sell out. (All that Leo schtick: royalty, nobility and pride.) You will begin your new year very strong because Mars will be at the top of your chart in 10 days, and this will arouse your ambition as never before!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The planets are supportive to you now. Venus encourages home entertaining and enjoying times with family. Or you might prefer a quiet time at home with yummy food and drink. “To the good life!” In addition, the Sun and Mercury are in the most playful part of your chart, which means you want to escape on a vacation, enjoy social diversions, explore the entertainment world and have fun with kid’s activities. This same influence promotes romanice. In fact, Mars is currently heightening your sex drive! All in all, you are blessed! Take a moment to alphabetize your blessings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You wind up this year with a focus is on home, family and perhaps home repairs. Certainly, family discussions are taking place. Fortunately, with Venus in your House of Communications, you’ll be tactful, diplomatic and charming. Here is some good news for you: For the last six months, fiery Mars has been opposing your sign. (This is most unusual! The last time this occurred for this long was 32 years ago in 1988.) This has tested your patience with partners and close friends! From their POV, you’ve been a handful. In 10 days, when Mars moves on, all your relations with others will improve! Whew!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Even though this year is winding down, you are winding up! You are so busy! Reading, writing, studying, appointments, phone calls, Zoom sessions, small trips and other demanding errands have given you full schedule! Fortunately, many of you will attract money to you, which is a good thing. Furthermore, Mars is in a part of your chart that is helping you to work hard. (This has been your secret power!) Your busy pace will continue right into the beginning of 2021. Next month, you can have a breather and focus on home and family. Until then – carry on!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You often have big plans and big ideas. This week, most of your ideas are connected with money, earnings and what you plan to do with your possessions. Actually, these are fitting considerations as this year ends because it’s time to take stock. Many of you will be have residential moves in the next two years and possibly even a job change, which could mean your focus on possessions will be stronger than usual. (There’s an old army saying: “Three moves are worth a fire.”) With Venus in your sign now, everyone loves you. (Venus has a way of doing that.) Get ready to work hard in January when Mars moves into your House of Employment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This continues to be a strong time for you with the Sun, Mercury and Pluto in your sign. That’s why you make a great impression on others and are able to attract people and favourable situations to you. This good fortune will last until January 19. It’s a good idea to think about ways to boost your earnings because this will be possible for you in the year ahead when you will get richer! Further good news is that the conflict, tension and increased activity and chaos that you have felt on the home front will diminish in two weeks. “And there was a great calm on the land and it was good.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For the last six months, fiery Mars has been in your House of Communications, which makes you identify strongly with your opinions! In fact, you identify so strongly with your ideas that you have been more inclined to be argumentative. If someone disagrees with you, you take it personally. Furthermore, if you’re excited about an idea, you want everyone else to jump on board, which is why you might be a bit pushy. Naturally, this can trigger conflicts with your immediate neighbours, relatives and people whom you encounter daily. But it has helped you to sell yourself even if at times, it’s got you in trouble. You’ll be glad to know that in 10 days everything will return to normal – whatever that is. I am speaking to an Aquarian, after all. Meanwhile, in one month, you will shine!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are popular and will stay popular for the next three weeks. Enjoy hanging out with others, especially younger people. Friendships are especially important to you now. In addition, you’ll find that this is a great time to cooperate with others and work in tandem with them. (It’s a win/win.) With Venus high in your chart, it’s easy to get along with bosses and VIPs. (Oh yeah, your stylin’!) For the last six months, Mars has heightened your interest in business, earning money plus shopping. Many of you have been making big purchases! (Yes, the PS5.) In 10 days, Mars will leave your Money House and move into your House of Communications, which will make you busy, assertive and much more confident. You won’t hesitate to speak up for what you want. Plan for this moment.

