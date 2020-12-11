SUNscopes for the week of December 13

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the last two years, it’s been a mixed bag. On the upside, it was your time of harvest when some of your cherished dreams came true. Your activities have brought increased respect for you from your peers; and this has been a time where you could see clearly what was working and what was not, which is empowering. However, it has also been a discouraging time because your energy has been low. Plus, it’s been difficult to deal with the government, parents, and authority figures. Life has been a trial. At times, your ambitions were thwarted. These obstacles are over now. You can relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Jupiter and Saturn change signs this week, which means they will begin to move across the top of your chart. Jupiter does this once every 12 years. Saturn does it once every 30 years. In a nutshell, it means you are coming into your own. People will admire you in the coming year because they see you as successful and to some extent, as having survived trial by fire. For many of you, it will be a time when cherished dreams come true. You will certainly earn the respect and admiration of others. Nevertheless, you will see some failures. Don’t stress yourself into trying to save something that isn’t worth saving. Cut your losses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This shift of Jupiter and Saturn will likewise create a shift in your life. One of the changes will be a growing desire to travel in the coming year. Not only that, many of you will want to learn more. You might go back to school. You might take a course. As the wordsmith of the zodiac, you might take on a serious writing project – a manuscript, a book, a screenplay. (This is because your relationship with the publishing world will be blessed.) You might also develop a greater interest in medicine and the law. This year will definitely be easier for you because both Jupiter and Saturn are in your fellow Air Sign, which means life will flow more easily for you. Yay me!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In the last few years, relationships have been challenging. Some of you parted ways. (Of course, you stay in the wrong relationships too long, which means many of you hung in there.) However, it’s important to know that relationships that are meant to last will endure. Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends will be easier this year because a difficult stress has been removed. Furthermore, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of your partner or someone else and this enrichment will make your life easier. (Some of you might inherit.) In the bigger picture, you are learning to stand on your own two feet and be more independent.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This year will be significant because both Saturn and Jupiter will oppose your sign. The last time Saturn did this was from 1991 to the beginning of 1994. Traditionally, it’s a testing time for relationships. Those that have outlived their usefulness will end; but those that are meant to last will endure. Your energy might be lower and you might feel tired, especially if your ambitions are thwarted by circumstances or other people. But lo! What news from yonder modem breaks? Lucky Jupiter is also opposite your sign and this is a positive influence! It makes you want to go after everything that you want. Believe that you have a chance for success in any endeavor that you tackle this year.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In All signs above, I mentioned Jupiter and Saturn change signs. For Jupiter, it’s the first time in 12 years that it will return to this part of your chart and for Saturn, it’s the first time in 29 years. Basically, this change will affect your job how you do your work in your daily tasks, your overall health, and even your relationship with pets. When it comes to work, you will work very hard in the next two years – you’ll be busting your buns! However, now is the perfect time to improve your existing job. And if you can’t improve your existing job, you can get a better job! Factoid. Jupiter will give your health a boost; however, Saturn might increase problems with stiff joints.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Jupiter and Saturn change signs this week, which means many of you will have increased responsibilities in the next few years. Those of you who are involved in the arts and sports will work hard to perfect and hone your techniques. In fact, your creative expression will expand in many ways and you will have more opportunities to express your talents than you have had in over a decade! You will produce more work and you might make money at it. Romance will flourish! You will feel confident because you don’t feel the need to hold back or hide your talents. Great possibilities to grow in many directions! (Growth? Relax. You won’t have to let out another pleat in your shower curtain.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

As two major planets change signs this week, you will start to feel a shift of things that affect home and family. Your desire to create a stable home base will grow. Because of this, many of you will move to something that is more reliable. Expect to tackle major home repairs. Fortunately, this is the best year in over a decade for you to improve where you live or to find a better home. In other words, you might buy something better or rent something better. In addition, your family relationships will improve this year. Family members will be more generous to each other and the general tone will be happier and more upbeat. You wanted more?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are entering a two-year window where many of you will change residences, or jobs, or both. In the bigger picture, this is because since 2014-15, you have been on a journey of reinventing yourself. For the next two years, you will put the finishing touches on the “new you”, which is why you will be thrust into a new daily scene. This means your daily milieu will change, which forces you to see everything with new eyes. You will also communicate differently because you are thrust into a new situation. It’s an exciting period of learning! The good news is that you will be more optimistic in the coming year. Optimism is what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The shift of two major planets that is mentioned in All Signs above will affect your earning power and your overall assets and wealth. In one way, it will mean that you will work hard or even harder to earn money. The good news is that in the next year, you will get richer. Opportunities to earn more money will come your way or perhaps you will get a better paying job. Those of you who are not earning a wage per se will still get richer in an indirect manner, perhaps through your partner or through an inheritance. Meanwhile, be patient with family members at this time because increased activity, chaos and uncertainty on the home front will prevail for one more month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Oh wow. Saturn is entering your sign for the first time since 1993; and Jupiter is entering your sign for the first time since 2009. This means you are setting off on a new journey that will redefine who you are in the next seven years. For some, this change will be so dramatic you will start to wear a different daily wardrobe as you enter this time of learning and gaining new experiences. Meanwhile, Jupiter will attract people and resources to you that will bring you advantages. Even the spiritual dimension of your life might expand. Jupiter will definitely bring you divine protection, which means this is a fortunate new cycle for you in personal terms. How nice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The changes that are brought about by the shift of these two major planets mentioned in All signs above will make you start to downsize and streamline your life. Many of you will be going through cupboards, lockers, storage areas, attics and garages to get rid of what you no longer need. It will feel good to get rid of this deadweight, which hopefully, someone else can actually use in a meaningful way. In turn, you will be lighter and have less to take care of! For different reasons, many of you will have an increased involvement with your spiritual side perhaps by finding a teacher or becoming a teacher to someone else. It’s going to be a big change and a beneficial one.

