SUNscopes for the week of August 30

All Signs: This week Mercury and Venus change signs: Mercury moves into Libra for three weeks, while Venus moves into Leo for four weeks. Take note: Midweek, many of us will have a nasty moment because just before Venus enters Leo, it has a duel with two aggressive planets. “’Take that, you cad!” (Oh yeah, expect a squeeze play with someone on Wed. and Thur.) However, the most intriguing detail about this week is the Sun dancing with wild Uranus making everyone feel liberated in an exciting way! That’s why this is the perfect week for new discoveries about yourself and the world around you. Speaking of discoveries, there’s something I often wondered about the Periodic Table. We have O for oxygen, H for hydrogen, Li for Lithium and Ti for titanium – but where is the element of surprise?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

That nasty moment midweek that I mentioned in All Signs above might manifest through sports for your sign. Be careful. It might also be a tough exchange with your kids, and it definitely could be a lover’s quarrel. Go gently. Leave your big guns at the door. Meanwhile, something exciting will take place that could relate to your health. Or it might be something utterly delightful related to a pet. (Having said that because of the surprise element – be vigilant about your pet. Guard their safety.) This breakthrough also might relate to your job or your work, especially if it involves the introduction of new technology or something scientific. Not a boring week!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Upsets in your domestic world or squabbles related to home and family might take place midweek. Perhaps someone disagrees with your decorating ideas or your approach to making your home more beautiful? You might even have a nasty little moment with a guest, if you are entertaining? (Hopefully, not.) Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come your way. Yay! Something unexpected related to sports or the arts might delight you. Love at first sight might also occur. “Boris!” “Natasha!” Your social plans might change suddenly. Please note: This could be an accident-prone time for your kids so be vigilant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be mindful and aware of how you talk to others this week because that nasty little moment mentioned in All Signs above will likely manifest as a not-so- pleasant exchange between you and siblings, relatives or neighbours. Resist the urge to respond with sarcasm if provoked. Don’t go looking for trouble. (It will find you.) You might have a blow up with a friend or a member of a group. (You don’t need this.) Meanwhile, something unexpected will occur at home or within your family. This could be a delightful surprise! It might be a new high-tech purchase for your home. Or it could be something to do with modern art. Or maybe your brother-in-law Art is back couch surfing? (Groan.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This continues to be a fast-paced time for you – no question. The difficulty in relating to others that occurs midweek (mentioned in All Signs above) might have something to do with money, cash flow and earnings for you. You might have a dispute with someone about money. You might be angry that someone spends too much money or owes you money? You might also be unhappy about something to do with a possession or something that you own. Someone close to you might be critical about how you handle your money? Bummer. However, this week something unexpected and exciting might occur. New people, new places, new faces, new ideas? You might suddenly need to travel? You might have a brilliant idea? You might see the world through new eyes. Admittedly, this surprise element could be accident prone. Be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Thankfully, Venus in your sign helps you to be charming and diplomatic with everyone; plus, you’re taking more care with your appearance. (Incidentally this is a good week to buy wardrobe items.) Nevertheless, arguments with others might occur midweek. A quick flareup. Something nasty. It could relate to religion, politics or racial issues. You might have difficulty with someone older or someone in power about issues related to your job or your health. Grrr. But in the bigger picture, something surprising might impact your earnings. Hopefully, this is good news! It might be a way to boost your earnings. You might get a new job. You might make an unusual purchase, especially something high tech.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something going on behind the scenes might irk you midweek. You might be annoyed with someone but decide not to show it. (You will suffer in silence.) Issues related to kids, the arts, sports and vacation travel might also get under your skin. Patience will be your best ally. Meanwhile, something exciting will occur this week. You might be involved in new activities, making new discoveries in the world around you? More likely, you will be open and very frank about who you are when talking to others. Whatever you do, you will be free from your daily routine doing something fresh and different! A big change!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like to get along with others. (Your default mode is you’re a people pleaser.) Nevertheless, midweek around Wednesday, you will have difficulties dealing with partners and close friends. You might have a brief fallout with someone. You might be at odds with an older family member. It could be anything. Do your best to minimize this because you don’t like fighting with others. (It disturbs your wah.) Meanwhile, this week, something completely different will energize you and make you feel alive and excited! It could be hidden news or something behind the scenes. Whatever it is will liberate you in some way, and give you more freedom!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t get your belly in a rash midweek because of difficulties with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. It could happen. If so, think about your long-range objectives. You want to get along with these people, because when you get along with people in authority it makes your life easier. (Obviously.) You might also have a flareup with someone related to your work or your job. Remember that patience is the antidote to anger. Meanwhile, something unusual will happen regarding a friend or a group to which you belong. You might meet someone new who is exciting and unusual? Perhaps someone you already know will do something that is a bit mind blowing? News from a group might amaze you. Should be interesting!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Ever the philosopher about far-ranging topics, you might find yourself in an argument with someone midweek. It could be about politics, religion or racial issues. It might be about a foreign country or travel plans? An authority figure might squash your financial ideas or create obstacles for you. Be patient with kids and romantic partners this week. Meanwhile, something unexpected will impact your reputation among your peers. You might be in the limelight! (People notice you for some reason.) Or you might receive unexpected news from a parent, boss or an authority figure. (This could include the police.) Stay tuned!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You like to plan for a secure future ahead. Therefore, you might have a squabble with someone about shared property, inheritances, debt, taxes or something to do with your partner’s wealth. It might relate to something going on at home or within the family. Stay chill because no one thinks better when they’re angry. (Don’t leave home without your wits. Keep them with you at all times.) Meanwhile you might have a sudden opportunity to travel? You might also have a surprise opportunity related to medicine, the law, publishing or the media? You might learn something through the media that amazes you about someone far away. Whatever happens will be liberating for you and give you more freedom of choice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with others will be testy midweek. Venus is opposite your sign and it will be challenged! Squabbles with daily contacts, siblings or relatives might erupt. You might also be at odds with someone older or someone in authority. You can contain this nasty influence because Venus is opposite your sign and Venus will ameliorate any problems you encounter. Meanwhile, a surprise about joint finances or resources that you hold with someone else might occur? News about an inheritance or insurance might surprise you. Privately, new thoughts, even an epiphany, will cause you to experience life at a deeper, more exciting level. This could be a wake-up call for you!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

At this time, because the Sun is opposite your sign, you are thinking more about partnerships and close friendships. It’s logical. Furthermore, this opposition allows you to be more detached and objective about observing your own needs and wants in a relationship and how you relate to others. This is a good thing. Meanwhile, midweek you might have a squabble with someone related to work or your health or even something to do with your pet. Maintain your cool. The most exciting thing this week is that a partner or close friend will surprise you! They might say or do something that amazes you. Or possibly, you will meet someone new? Someone in some way will enlighten you or expand your world in a thrilling way. “Take me to your leader.”

