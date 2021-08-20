SUNscopes for the week of August 22, 2021

All Signs: For the next four weeks, the Sun is in Virgo, which is a blessing because it will heighten everyone’s awareness of hygiene and the transmission of disease. Virgo is the sign that rules the intestines, and they’re big on “health and wellness.” (Of course, they eat junk food, but when they do – they “know” they’re doing it. “I love these!”) Not only will we all be more health conscious, we will also be sharp-eyed and discerning because this too, is a classic Virgo trait. (“His black socks don’t match!”) And because Virgos are great mimics – we’ll all be doing different accents! British accent: Justin Biebah. American: Justin Biebur. Australian: Jastin Baybah. (Wasn’t that fun?)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some of you are still in party mode and will continue partying for the next few weeks. You want to play! You want to escape on a vacation! You want hot, sizzling romance! You might also be more involved with sports and fun activities with kids. However, if you are an earlier Aries, you already have been playing. For the next four weeks, everyone will want to get back to work and get organized. You’re ready to work hard and you want to work smart. In other words, you want the best bang for your buck. Not only do you want to be productive and efficient, you also want to be healthier and pumped! (I’m impressed.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re entering a four-week window of fun! Barbecues, good times at the beach, vacations, romantic get-togethers and playful activities with kids are on the menu. You’ll be up for this because, who loves their creature comforts more than you? Grab every chance for a stimulating getaway, even if it’s just for a weekend. Make fun and pleasure your motto. However, if you were born after May 10th, you have these good times to look forward to. For the next few weeks, your focus is on home, family and dealing with increased chaos. Fear not, you can pull it all together. And after you’ve succeeded in creating order at home – then you will enter your stretch of fun and play!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Later Geminis continue to enjoy a fast-paced, busy time full of errands, appointments, increased time with friends, siblings and relatives, plus lots of reading and writing. (You’re running around with an outboard motor on your butt!) Fortunately, you like stimulation because you don’t do boring. However, for most Geminis, the next four weeks focus on home, family and your private life. You might be more involved with a parent. Expect increased chaos and activity at home. Don’t worry; you can cope because you’re flexible. Family conversations. Home repairs. To keep the peace, be patient with loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers born after July 4th, still have a strong focus on money, cash flow and earnings. You also might spend more than usual. (Fortunately, you have moneymaking ideas.) This is a good time to reorganize the stuff you own – (and believe me you own lot because you can’t throw anything away.) If you were born before July 4th, you notice the tempo of your daily life accelerating because you’re busy with errands, short trips and tasks. You might be reading and writing more. In a matter of weeks, all Cancers will all be busy. Your communication skills will be tops, which means this is a strong time for those in sales, marketing, acting, teaching and writing. You will be heard!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For those born after Aug. 10th, this continues to be a powerful time as you attract people and favourable situations to you. Oh yeah, make hay while the Sun shines! Those born before Aug. 10th, will notice an increasing focus on money, cash flow and earnings. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might also make some major purchases. At a deeper level, something will occur that makes you think about your values and what’s really important in life. (Later Leos will experience this in a few weeks.) What you need to do is take a realistic look at your possessions and figure out what to keep. Some things are not worth the effort to store and maintain. Time to tidy up!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is in your sign. Yay! This happens only once a year and when it does, it means it’s your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This is a fortunate blessing! You will attract people and favourable situations to you; and you will be empowered and energetic. Your confidence will grow. (Don’t be too pushy in close relationships, because it’s easy to be cocky when the Sun is in your sign.) Having said that, this is the one time of year when it’s appropriate to put your own needs first. Think about it. If you don’t take care of yourself, how can you be a strong resource for others? But right now – It’s all about you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a time of limbo for you because your personal year is ending but your new year is not yet ready to begin. Therefore, the next four weeks are for some serious thinking. What do you want for your new year ahead? Ideally, it’s time to set some goals because they give you a clearer focus on what is important to you. Goals also give you more clarity in future decision-making. They offer better control over your future and give you a sense of purpose. Make time to sit down and define what you want for yourself in the future and how you want next year to be different from last year. It’s also a good time for research. (Btw: If you think something fishy is going on behind the scenes – it is.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Most of you will enjoy increased popularity in the next four weeks. You will be eager to communicate to friends. You will be equally eager to communicate to clubs, groups and large organizations. Many will interact more than usual with younger people. Very likely, some of you will be physically involved, perhaps in competitive athletics because there is definitely a competitive energy present between you and a friend, or you and a group, or working with a group. This is also an excellent time to formulate goals because goals will give you a clearer focus on what is important to you and make future decision-making easier. Goals help you stay on target.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Those of you who are born after Dec. 10th, might still be travelling or making travel plans or figuring out ways to expand your horizons. Higher education might be a strong focus. However, the next four weeks are very powerful for your sign because the Sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. This can happen only once a year and when it does, almost as if by magic, you look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. People admire you – and you don’t even have to do anything special! (It’s smoke and mirrors.) This is timely because your ambition is aroused and you’re ready to talk to the head honcho to see what you can swing. Good luck!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The next four weeks are a mix. Initially, in the next week, you are still tying up loose details with inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Take care of this because “loose details” don’t suit you. When it comes to money – you like tidy. Basically, your month ahead is full of travel opportunities and chances to broaden your horizons. Many of you will learn more either through formal education or signing up for a course, or you might educate yourself in the ways of the world. The next several weeks are an excellent time to study and finish an important paper. Heady topics like politics, religion and racial issues will appeal. (Sounds profound.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Some of you will continue to need more sleep, especially Aquarians born after Feb. 10th. (Yawn.) Your focus on close partnerships is still intense. Nevertheless, in the broader picture, the next four weeks will introduce passionate issues, and many of these issues will relate to shared property, inheritances and anything to do with the wealth and resources of someone else – probably your partner. There might be disputes. There will certainly be discussions. While all this is going on, secretly, you want to travel somewhere and “get away from it all.” While lucky Jupiter is in your sign, there’s no reason you can’t pull this off! Eh wot?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is opposite your sign. In your chart, this is as far away from you as it can get all year, which means you will need more sleep because the Sun represents your energy. Don’t push yourself. Take it easy. Very likely, you will be focused on partnerships. Expect intense discussions, and possibly – disputes. In part, this could be due to the fact that with Mars opposite your sign, you are easily annoyed with others. (“They’re annoying!”) Well, they can’t help it; and you can’t change them. Consider this an opportunity to practise patience. Not always fun to do but a valuable trait to cultivate and own.

