SUNscopes for the week of August 2

All Signs: Here’s the skinny. The Sun continues in Leo for the next three weeks; and this week, Mercury enters Leo as well! Venus moves into Cancer to stay for four weeks. Of course, Mars continues to be in its own sign Aries for the rest of the year. That’s the lineup! Let’s take a look at how this affects each sign right now, this week. It’s not always easy to see where we’re going, but is valuable to see where we are. And that is doable. As witty Libran Groucho Marx once said, “I’m not crazy about reality, but it’s still the only place to get a decent meal.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a playful, happy week! You want to do your own thing, while involved with kids, romantic relationships and sports. You want to use your mind for amusing pastimes – reading, writing and playing games that require mental agility. You will appreciate relaxing at home. Discussions with parents will be positive. Redecorating projects might take place. (Perhaps this is one of the reasons there’s more hustle and bustle in your life?) Fortunately, with Mars in your sign, you’re pumped for action, which means you can handle anything that comes your way. “I’m on it!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home and family discussions, especially about home repairs are taking place. With Venus in its new position this week, family discussions will be tactful and diplomatic because you appreciate what is taking place around you. Admittedly, Mars is still hiding in your chart, stirring up knee-jerk impulses from your youth. But this is nothing you can’t handle. What’s more important is that this week, you will have a growing appreciation for the beauty of your daily surroundings, as well as the dawning realization of how much love there is in your everyday world. (Gosh.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your busy pace continues with short trips, discussions and more time spent reading, writing and studying. Expect to meet new people, perhaps because you’re suddenly involved in group discussions, which will please you because you love to learn new things. Plus, you like to enlighten others. You might attract money to you, which will tempt you to be extravagant. It’s a good week for financial negotiations and investments. Take some time to think about your future goals. Once you define goals and write them down, they give you focus, plus they have a stronger chance of becoming a reality. What do you want to happen in the next five years?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Earnings and financial matters continue to be a strong focus. You might be shopping more than usual or doing business negotiations. This is good. One of the reasons you will be successful is that Venus is moving into your sign this week to stay for four weeks; and Venus will sweeten your words. You want to relate to others! You want to enjoy good times! You also will be skilful in acting as a go-between between others who have difficulties. Meanwhile, your ambition is strong, which is why you’re working hard to achieve something that is important to you. Be careful this doesn’t put you at odds with bosses or parents who might think you’re coming on too strong. You don’t have to defeat every challenge. Choose your fights.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This week both the Sun and Mercury are in your sign giving you a double hit of physical and intellectual energy. Your mind will jump from subject to subject because you’re interested in everything! Caution about spreading yourself too thin. Make lists about what you really want to do – because you can’t do it all. Take short trips if possible because this will please you. Of course, your desire to explore creative ideas and learn new things continues to be strong. This is why you’re putting more energy into expanding your mind and your knowledge of different subjects. (Some of you might face legal difficulties now.) Oy vey. It was ever thus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week both the Sun and Mercury are hiding in your chart, which means you’re happy to work alone and behind the scenes. (This subtle influence will continue for the next several weeks.) However, Mercury will help you to research and find solutions to old answers or hidden facts that you’ve been curious about. (Did you know that from 1912 to 1948, the Olympic Games held competitions for the fine arts – literature, architecture, sculpture, painting and music?) As Venus changes signs this week. you will discover an increasing enjoyment in the company of others. You will seek out friends and enjoy relating to others in a group setting. Romantic relationships will be lighter and friendlier, which means your increased sex drive will be more playful. Woot!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This week you will enjoy the company of friends and groups especially with younger people (in person or online). Team efforts will appeal. You will also give more thought to your goals. Note: This week introduces a lovely influence that improves all your relations with parents, teachers, bosses and even the police. This means it will be easier to work in harmony with authority figures. Regardless of what you do for a living, others will want your creative input on something – design, layout, office redecorating or PR. For some, a romance with a boss might begin. Tread carefully here because existing partnerships require more patience and understanding from you. Don’t jeopardize a long-term relationship for a mere bonbon. (Really?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look fabulous to others because is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. All Hail Scorpio! Relax and do your own thing. This week is a great time to make your pitch. It’s also a good week to make plans for your professional life or pursue a new study that helps your career. This is an excellent time now to talk to bosses, employers and the police. It’s also a great time for a long, pleasurable trip because you will love to see new places and meet new faces. Fortunately, you’ve got lots of energy to work hard and get things done. Plus, your health feels vigourous. (Note: Watch out for infections, fevers and accidents.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Continue to do whatever you can to broaden your horizons in terms of learning new things and seeing new places because this is the best time of the year for you to explore life and learn more! Anything to do with study, education, publishing, the media as well as medicine and the law will intrigue you. This is because you’re curious! You’re eager to learn! Meanwhile, keep your pockets open because money can come your way! (Gifts and goodies from others plus advantages from the resources and wealth of others.) In addition, romance is hot and sexy! No wonder you are filled with a desire to express yourself and do what you want. Your ardor is strong and you want some fun! (Wink, wink; nudge, nudge.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an intense time. You have a strong desire to feel life at a gut-feeling level now – not just an intellectual understanding. You want the real thing! You might also meet someone that produces a soul-searching self-inquiry within you, which is why you might have conversations and intellectual encounters that make you go deep within. Discussions about joint finances are classic this week. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, you truly appreciate partners and close friends, which in turn makes your relations with those who are closest to you feel warm and loving. Nevertheless, there’s lots of activity in your personal life, which could create domestic tension. Don’t get caught up in fighting about something you don’t even understand. Relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good week to clarify and explain something to someone who is close to you, like a spouse or business partner. It’s also a good time to consult a specialist or an expert about anything. You will enjoy this because right now you want intellectual stimulation in conversation with others. Small wonder because with Mars in your House of communications, when it comes to sharing ideas with others, you’re a Dynamo! If someone disagrees with you, you’re ready to defend yourself! Hey, even though you can put forth your ideas with vigour and persuasiveness; nevertheless, take it easy on others. Accept the fact that you might have to performs duties and obligations on behalf of someone else. C’est la vie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a positive week for you because for starters, you will accomplish a lot! Both the Sun and Mercury are in your House of Employment, and they will help you to get a lot done. In particular, Mercury will sharpen your skills for doing all kinds of mental work. You’ll be able to get along with coworkers very well. You’re ready to dig in, in a hands-on way, to get practical work done. Fortunately, all is not “work and no play” because the placement of Mars (and this influence lasts for the rest of the year) will make you playful, lighthearted and keen on sports! You will be more competitive than usual. This high-energy will also express itself in your sex life. (Sounds great to me.)

www.georgianicols.com