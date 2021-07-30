SUNscopes for the week of August 1, 2021

All Signs: The planet Uranus was discovered on March 13, 1781. It represents earthquakes, explosions, burnt toast and jokes that fall flat. In other words, unpredictable surprises from the horrific to the absurd. It portends accidents and arguments as well as a lottery win, an unexpected invitation, or a surprise gift. Uranus takes 84 years to go through all 12 signs, being in one sign for 11 years. Right now, Uranus is in Taurus. This month the Sun is in Leo, which is at odds with Taurus, which explains bizarre events, accidents, family rebellions and sudden changes. But we will survive! By the way, I use the British pronunciation of Uranus: (UR-anus instead of the American one: Ur- ANUS (and if you had to say it as much as I do – you would, too.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This continues to be a great time for Aries because both the Sun and Mercury are supporting your sign. In fact, they will generate opportunities for you to enjoy parties, social occasions, the arts, attendance or participation in sports events plus, playful activities with children. This same influence urges you to take a vacation; and it also pumps possibilities for romance! Nevertheless, this week, the same areas might hold some unexpected surprises and moments of rebellion. (Aries parents will notice this with their kids.) Fortunately, matters related to your job, your health and even your pet are supportive in a pleasant way. (Very nice.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your focus continues to be on home and family this week. Many of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Family discussions will definitely take place, perhaps addressing the need for home repairs? However, this is also when you might encounter some rebellion or surprises and mishaps due to domestic arguments or something that impacts your home. A small appliance might break down or minor accident could occur. Fortunately, the opportunities for you to enjoy vacations, fun occasions, the arts, sports romance and playful activities with kids will abound. A solid week. Get ready for good times ahead!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re happy with your fast pace because you like life to be interesting! (You don’t do boring.) Short trips, discussions, appointments and errands are just some reasons you’re on the go this week. Admittedly, it behooves you to pay attention to everything you say and do because stressful aspects could encourage a few speed bumps to your plans. Pay attention to everything you say and do to reduce the possibility of accidents or goofy mistakes. Give yourself extra time (when you do anything) so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Meanwhile, spontaneous entertaining at home will delight you. You might also buy something beautiful for where you live?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money, earnings and cash flow continue to be your primary focus this week. You might even have some excellent moneymaking ideas. Many of you will attract money to you as well! Nevertheless, something to do with money, cash flow, earnings and your possessions might encounter obstacles this week or something surprising or unexpected. Therefore, be mindful. Take care of what you own. Double check anything to do with your money and assets. Stay top of things to guard against the possibility of loss. Fortunately, you will be delighted to meet new faces, new places and new ideas, which are definitely coming your way!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong time for you because the Sun and Mercury are in Leo! Oh yes, it’s still your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year because the entire world is having a Leo hit. That’s why everyone is making reservations for dinner, enjoying the arts, and watching sports as well as engaging in some saucy flirting. (Wink!) Nevertheless, unpredictable Uranus is at odds with your sign, especially this week. This might trigger feisty conversations with bosses and authority figures. You might be at odds with a parent or the police. You feel independent and ready to go out on your own. Fortunately, a sweet money surprise might come your way. (Perhaps a new job?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week you might feel vaguely unsettled. This is because the Sun and Mercury are “hiding” in your chart, and they’re at odds with unpredictable Uranus. On the upside, you might have some brilliant ideas or an epiphany about something. “Eureka!” But you might also feel like you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop – something like that. Don’t worry because this is a temporary feeling that will be gone by next week. On the upside, fiery Mars is in your sign, boosting your energy and making you proactive and eager to tackle anything in life. Meanwhile, fair Venus is also in your sign, making you charming and diplomatic with everyone. You might meet a new friend?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular week! Expect to enjoy the company of younger people. It’s an excellent time to define future goals so that you have a better grasp of what is ahead. Goals keep you on track and make future decision-making easier. However, Uranus might trigger some surprises – like a sudden difficulty with a friend or a member of a group? You might want to quit a group or avoid a friend? Or perhaps, someone feels this way toward you? Be patient and don’t jump to conclusions. Get your facts straight in case there is a confusion or misunderstanding that needs to be cleared up. Meanwhile, an unexpected love affair might take place. All of you will have a secret surprise that delights.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look fabulous in the eyes of everyone else because the Sun is still at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. (Your bathroom mirror is covered in kisses.) With Mercury up there as well, you will be skilled and proficient talking to people in authority – bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. They will listen to you. Having said this, these of the very areas that will be interrupted for some reason because of the influence of Uranus. You might feel rebellious and want to quit your job or give your two cents worth to your boss. Worse yet, they might suddenly print out something from on high that you least expected to hear. Whatever happens, stay cool. You still look wonderful to everyone. You might meet a new friend this week, someone unusual or different. Help from an unexpected source is at hand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your desire to travel and do something different is super strong this week. You need a change of scenery! You also want a chance to learn something new, which makes this a marvellous time to study. You might also be more focused on legal matters or something to do with medicine, publishing and the media. Nevertheless, these same areas are where you will encounter a surprise or an unexpected glitch. Travel plans might suddenly change or be cancelled. Anything could happen. Fortunately, fair Venus and Mars are at the top of your chart. Mars will arouse your ambition and encourage you to go after what you want; while Venus will grease the wheels with authority figures and render unto you all things that are due. (One hopes!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are concerned with practical matters, especially the wealth and assets of your partner, shared property, inheritances, banking matters and taxes – all this red-tape stuff. Generally, your sign is very good at dealing with this because Capricorn rules the government. Oh yes, we can take you anywhere. However, the sudden and unpredictable influence of Uranus will create some kind of upset in these same areas. You might receive news from the government that surprises you. Or something about banking or inheritances that require your attention. Just be aware of this. The good news is that you might get a sudden chance to travel somewhere – travel for pleasure! If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This week the Sun and Mercury continue to be directly opposite your sign drawing your attention to your closest relationships – marriage partners, professional partners and close friends. This polarized position offers you the best opportunity all year to objectively view how you relate to others. Use this to learn something important. However, with Uranus at odds with the Sun this week, something unexpected might occur with your partner or close friend. They might demand more freedom in the relationship? They might have a surprising suggestion? You could have an argument? Fortunately, money, gifts and goodies will unexpectedly come your way that will surely soothe any ruffled feathers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your ambition to get better organized is still strong. In fact, not only do you want to work harder and smarter, you also want to improve your health as well because you are setting the bar high. And why not? Unfortunately, these are the very same areas where Uranus will trigger a few problems and surprises. Computer glitches, staff shortages, interruptions to your job as well as unexpected news that is health-related might occur. Note: Something surprising might also relate to your pet? Therefore, keep your eyes open! Fortunately, this is a fabulous week to relate to partners and close friends. You might meet someone new and unusual?

