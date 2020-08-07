SUNscopes for the week of Aug. 9

All Signs: Challenging aspects make the next four weeks a time to protect and be cautious about relationships, finances, home and loved ones. On Thursday this week, we have the first of three bombshells involving Mars and Pluto. Oy! Avoid threatening situations or potential violence. (Seriously.) At the end of the week, Uranus goes retrograde for the rest of the year. (Note; When any planet is retrograde it’s time for a review.) The five-month retrograde of Uranus is our chance to sort out the surprises and changes that we experienced this year. Meanwhile, Mars in Aries strengthens this Leo Sun and boosts our energy, self-confidence and sex drive! (Come on… sex is after five and before seven.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ve got a lot of energy with your ruler Mars in your sign – no question. (In fact, you might want to get some physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam building within you.) Meanwhile, this is a positive week! Social get-togethers, sports events, playful activities with kids and everything to do with the arts and the entertainment world will delight you. You’re up for some fun! Enjoy entertaining at home as well as redecorating projects. However, on Wednesday and definitely Thursday you might have a tough time with authority figures. Cool your jets. Be considerate to others. Bite your tongue if you feel angry. Avoid fights and confrontations with others. (It’s a brief but tough window.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home, family and domestic matters continue to be your prime concern. Many of you are rolling up your sleeves and tackling hands-on work at home or within the family. Fortunately, Venus will sweeten your words making you diplomatic and charming with everyone you meet. Yay! This is a solid productive time for you, and you will get a lot done, primarily at home or with real estate or family members. Midweek on Wednesday and especially Thursday, quarrels with others might erupt. They could be nasty. Try not to let this get out of hand because you will only regret it later. Your impulse will be to say or do something that is beneath you. Forewarned is forearmed!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the most part, this is a fabulous week because it’s busy, and stimulating and full of chances to meet new faces, see new places and learn new things! (All favourite choices!) You might also attract money to you, and enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Well, that was the good news. Here’s the bad stuff: On Wednesday and certainly Thursday, difficulties with a friend or a group, club or organization might be untenable. You will hit a brick wall. The harder you fight, the more they will fight back. It’s not good. Avoid this if you can. And also, avoid dangerous neighbourhoods or potentially violent situations. Be smart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a charming week because fair Venus is in your sign paving the way for all your relations with everyone. Because you have such excellent people skills this week, it’s the perfect time to make peace with enemies or friends who are tough to deal with. This is also an excellent week to buy wardrobe goodies. However, nothing is ever perfect, right? Midweek on Wednesday and especially Thursday, you might have a serious power struggle with a boss, parent, teacher, VIP or member the police. It could be about money, earnings or something that you own. And yes, it could be nasty and ruthless. During this window of time – avoid dangerous places. Avoid crime-ridden areas. Avoid potentially violent situations. Serious arguments about belongings and money are not be worth it. (Think about this.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are energized because the Sun and Mercury are in your sign, getting a boost from fiery Mars! This means you have physical energy as well as intellectual drive! Oh yeah – you’re PowerPoint on steroids! Obviously, you will accomplish a lot this week, especially dealing with foreign countries as well as doing work in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You will make yourself proud! However, there is one serious glitch: On Wednesday and definitely Thursday, serious disagreements about politics, religion or racial issues might erupt. They could be nasty and ruthless. No matter what your views or how passionate you feel about something, this is not the time to get involved. Avoid these disagreements. Also, avoid dangerous places and people. Be smart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are still playing things low-key and choosing to work alone or behind the scenes before your birthday arrives. (Smart.) Furthermore, relations with friends and groups are positive. This is good. You can make great headway doing research. However, a challenging astrological influence occurs midweek on Wednesday and Thursday, when you might have serious confrontations or arguments about inheritances, shared property or insurance issues. These disputes are basically about the wealth of your partner or someone else (including the government). These disputes will be nasty. They could be aggressive, even dangerous. Therefore, stay chill and don’t get involved. Do what you can to remain calm and stay safe. Avoid dangerous people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely popular week for you! You will enjoy the company of others, especially younger people whether in person or on-line. In fact, people want to hear what you have to say, and with Venus at the top of your chart, you are admired! This is why someone will ask for your advice about how to make something more attractive. Oh yeah, you’re the expert! Having said that, midweek there is a stressful time, possibly Wednesday and definitely Thursday when disputes with partners and close friends will be nasty and potentially violent. Avoid this like the plague. Hide somewhere. Don’t get involved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You continue to make a fabulous impression on others because the Sun is still at the top of your chart thrusting you in a flattering spotlight. (You’ve never looked better. Well, maybe.) Obviously, this is the time to make your pitch and ask your boss for permission or approval for whatever you want. Travel for pleasure will appeal. In fact, romance with someone “different” might begin. However, serious confrontations with someone at work or possibly related to your health or a pet might take place on Wednesday or Thursday this week. This is something you do not need. For a few of you, these confrontations will be violent. Therefore, step aside. Do not get involved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a positive time for you because both the Sun and Mercury are in your “home” stirring your desire to travel and experience new things and new ideas. You will love meeting new people, especially from different backgrounds and other countries. Study and writing will be productive and enriching. This is a wonderful time to broaden your knowledge! A word of warning: Midweek on Wednesday and definitely Thursday, difficulties with your kids or with a romantic partner or a social occasion might take place. These difficulties will be nasty. Serious power struggles! In a few cases, they will be violent. Therefore, avoid taking a stand about anything during this window of time. Avoid dangerous neighbourhoods or potentially dangerous situations. Seriously. Just those two days.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This week, you’re on top of your game! You have great ideas about how to secure your future in a solid way. Furthermore, you feel passionately about your approach to doing this. Meanwhile, partners and close friends are supportive and with you all the way. However, midweek on Wednesday and especially Thursday, serious disputes might take place within the family or at home. They could be terrible. In a few instances, they will be violent. Obviously, you want to avoid this. If you see this storm beginning to brew – run away! Don’t put fuel on this fire. Avoid this tension and be strong and resolute by yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Despite the fact that you need more sleep, relations with partners and close friends are delightful. You’re eager to discuss important issues and others are just as eager to share their ideas with you. Relations with coworkers are positive. In fact, praise will come your way and for some of you, perhaps a raise! Nevertheless, there is a dangerous window midweek on Wednesday and especially Thursday when aggressive negotiations could get nasty. These negotiations will include discussions, arguments and physical confrontations – even driving. (This is the classic time when you could encounter road rage.) It will be dangerous. Some people will get hurt. Do what you can to be calm, peaceful and safe midweek for your own welfare.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Suddenly, you are all systems go! You’ve got an agenda and you want to get things done. You feel good about yourself, which is why you will be productive. (It’s a pleasant vicious circle.) Make lists and set the bar high. Fear not because all is not work and no play! Venus will attract fun, social times and hot romance! Having said this, midweek on Wednesday and especially Thursday, nasty discussions about money, earnings, possessions or even values might take place. They could become nasty. They could be horrible power struggles. In a few cases, they will be violent. You don’t need this. Obviously, do what you can to remove yourself from dangerous situations, people or neighbourhoods. Stay safe!

