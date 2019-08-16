SUNscopes for the week of Aug. 18

All Signs: Just a few days left of Leo then swoosh! We’re into Virgo. This means our desire to be divas and cavort theatrically with others will mellow as we begin to think about ways to improve ourselves. First, on the list will be an increased focus on what and how much we drink and on what and how much we eat. A nourishing diet contributes to beauty but also to health and longevity! Why this switch? The sign of Virgo rules the intestines and they don’t fool around. Virgos have tried every diet in the books. But hey – when we’re all old – they will look great because they always took care of themselves. They know that a balanced diet is not a toasted buttered bagel in each hand.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You charge forward into life headfirst, always eager — the leader of the pack. Small wonder that this week marks a turning point when you suddenly will be gripped by that back-to-school panic. “Shops must be visited! Money must be spent!” Your desire to get better organized will most strongly be reflected at work and in your job because this is where you are going to give it your best shot. You want to be efficient and productive, and you’re prepared to work hard to get results. Not only will you work hard, you will delegate to others as well. Fortunately, people will be cooperative! This gives you time to ponder how you can get better organized in all aspects of your life. Are you going to alphabetize your spices and colour code your closet?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although many people are gearing up for that back-to-school moment, you are entering serious party mode! Whaat? If you can, please slip away on vacation during the next four weeks to live it up and enjoy life! The overall theme of this next five weeks is that you want the freedom to do your own thing and be yourself. You don’t have to please anyone else. Love affairs, amusements, creative self-expression and fun activities with kids will all appeal. You feel confident and relaxed because there’s no need to pretend to be what you are not. Nevertheless, many of you will tackle home repairs and enjoy family confabs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s been busy and this week marks a shift of focus for the next five weeks to home, family and your private life. Renovations, residential moves and redecorating projects will demand your attention. This same planetary influence will bring real-estate opportunities or a chance to rent something better. This month ahead is perfect to entertain friends and family at home, especially to show off what you’ve been doing. Life has been hectic! Now you need a chance to cocoon and relax. Do what you can to keep the peace at home because increased activity can trigger conflict. “Have the courage to take your own thoughts seriously for they will shape your life.” (Albert Einstein)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The back-to-school theme will grip you now even if you don’t have kids going to school. Why? It’s an ingrained habit from the past. It’s that little voice on your shoulder whispering into your ear saying, “The party’s over. Do the laundry and find your bedroom floor.” Not only will you be busy with personal tasks, your schedule will be packed with short trips, increased time with siblings and relatives plus lots of reading, studying and writing. There’s only 24 hours in a day and you’re booked! Look around you at your immediate surroundings to see what you want to change. How do you handle your casual relationships? Now is the time to be clear about your position on things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

“Show me the money!” For the next five weeks, your focus is on cash flow, earnings and major purchases. Some of you will review your summer spending and grab a drink. “Aaagh?” However, you might decide to boost your earnings, which is why you will hatch moneymaking ideas along with ways to cut back on spending. (Smart to tackle both ends of this situation.) Venus guarantees you will attract money to you this month! It also guarantees you will buy pretty things for yourself and loved ones. Avoid disputes with someone about how you spend your money. For you, the right to spend your money symbolizes personal freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the next month, it’s all about you! The Sun, Venus and Mars are in your sign, shortly followed by your ruler Mercury. This empowers you and gives you a chance to rejuvenate yourself! Both the Sun and Mars will boost your stamina, motivation and drive! You won’t hesitate to defend your best interests and go after what you want, which is why this will be an amazing, productive month. Make note: This same month is also a terrific time to buy wardrobe goodies that you will love. Use this blessing! You will have opportunities to state your views to others because they will listen and hear you. You rule!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fellow Libran Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless but planning is indispensable.” Of course! The process of defining goals and the parameters that affect them gives you lots of information. For the next month, you’re in a holding pattern waiting for the Sun to enter your sign. That’s why this is the best time all year to make goals for your new year ahead. Goals will give you a clearer focus about what is important to you. They offer more clarity in decision-making. In turn, this gives you better control over your future and also a sense of purpose. What do you want for your new year ahead?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next month, you will be more involved with groups — both formal and casual — because you will be most effective working and cooperating with others. Friendships will be important as you realize the role they play in your life. Study your friends. What is true of your friends is generally also true of you. You will enjoy your friends and realize how fond you are of someone. Possibly, a friend will become a lover. This is also a good time to identify goals and think about how you want to pursue them. Many of you will be involved in physical activities with others such as athletics, especially in competition. Go team!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are entering an auspicious month ahead. The reason it is a special time is because without any effort on your part, you will suddenly shine in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. They see you as competent, capable and successful. Because of this, they’ll ask you to take on increased responsibilities or they will ask for advice. It’s important to accept their respect and admiration and cooperate because you will succeed! You will feel more ambitious; and you will also feel a greater ease in dealing with others because people are going to be favourably inclined toward you! (In fact, a romance with someone older or a mentor figure might begin.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do everything in your power to travel in the next month because this is what you really want to do! If you cannot travel, then make an effort to explore your own city so that you can expand your knowledge, and at the same time, feel stimulated by new experiences. Likewise, in the next month, if you take courses or go back to school, you will love it! You will find it pleasurable to learn new things. You might also be attracted to people from different countries and different cultures. New love with someone “different” might begin. However, you might find you have to defend your beliefs. If so, don’t force your views on others. (There are none so deaf as those who are wearing ear buds.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In the next month, you will feel strong compulsions surfacing. Basically, you want to experience life on a feeling level – not just intellectual. Perhaps you will meet someone who produces this effect on you? Or perhaps they will provoke you to explore psychological self inquiry? During this same time, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Yay! People will give you things! And it will be easier to get a loan or mortgage from a bank. Admittedly, you might encounter disputes about shared property, inheritances or insurance issues. Nevertheless, life favours you now. (Good to know.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the next month, a handful of planets will oppose your sign. This is why you will need more sleep and more rest. This is also why you will need more patience when dealing with partners and close friends because Mars will be opposite your sign. This happens every two years for a month and when it does, you feel easily annoyed with those who are close to you. In truth, they might not be doing anything different. Therefore, this is a test of who you are and how you regard others. Fortunately Venus opposite your sign will help you make peace in all your relationships. Venus will also help you express your affection to others and make your feelings clear to them.

