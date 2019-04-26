SUNscopes for the week of April 28

All Signs: The movement of Saturn is a big indicator for when major shifts take place in our lives. Saturn is in each sign for 2.5 years; however, every 30 years, it travels through its own sign Capricorn, which is a much bigger deal. This is what’s happening right now because Saturn entered Capricorn in Dec, 2017 to stay until 2020. (Previous times when Saturn was in Capricorn were: 1988–1992; 1959–1962; and 1929–1933.) This week, Saturn goes retrograde until September. Hmmm, Saturn is Lord of karma because it rules time, past, present and future. When it goes retrograde, karma can become more obvious. One thing is certain: Saturn is all about boundaries and “borders”. Does that ring a bell, Pavlov?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant time because both Mercury and Venus are in your sign. Mercury makes you talkative and Venus makes you charming. (Incidentally, it’s a great week to buy wardrobe treasures.) Meanwhile, the Sun makes you focus on earnings and financial matters and prompts you to think about your basic values in life. Coincidentally (or not?), Saturn will go retrograde at the top of your chart for the whole summer. This means that you will start to rethink your life direction in general. “Where am I really going?” “What do I want to achieve?” You will also see the results of past actions starting this week until September. Note: If you plant daisies – you get daisies. If you plant onions – you get onions!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Naturally, this is a powerful time because the Sun is in your sign, boosting your energy and attracting opportunities and important people to you. It’s true! “Make hay while the Sun shines!” Many of you are involved in quiet research, and some are also involved in secret love affairs. (You ripe, juicy peach!) But the big news this week is that Saturn will go retrograde in the part of your chart dealing with travel, foreign countries, colleges and universities, publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Opportunities in these areas that you once discarded might surface once again. What would you like to have happen? What do you hope will happen?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re full of feisty energy because fiery Mars is still in your sign making you aggressive, forthright and a bit in your face. But hey, it’s wonderful to get this shot of energy because it spurs you to get so much done! Meanwhile, both Mercury and Venus bring you opportunities to schmooze with younger, creative, artistic people, which can be fun. Looking at Saturn, which goes retrograde this week in your House of other people’s money and shared property, we see that you have a chance to redo something pertaining to wills, inheritances or how something was financially settled. There is also a karmic possibility. Remember: The only thing you take with you out of this life is what you gave away.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s a popular time! Enjoy schmoozing with others and being active in clubs, groups and associations. Bosses, parents and VIPs admire you; even though privately, you might be concerned that someone out there does not have your back. Is a hidden squeeze play going on? If you think someone does not have your best interests at heart – why hang out with them? Life is too short. Meanwhile, this week, Saturn goes retrograde opposite your sign, which means your partnerships will reflect your past actions. As I said for Taurus – “When you plant daisies, you get daisies. When you plant onions – you get onions.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on everyone (which is what every Leo loves to do) because the Sun is at the top of your chart. (If you want something or need permission or approval – ask for it!) Meanwhile, in another part of the forest, you want to get out of town because you’re restless and eager for adventure. Note: Saturn will be retrograde until September in your House of health and employment. Possibly, something you’ve been putting off health wise will now be on your plate. You might have a chance to rethink or redo something regarding your job, especially if you are thinking of leaving it. Time to put things in order.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You want to get outta Dodge. You need stimulation, adventure and a change of scenery! You might be able to pull this off because Mercury and Venus are in one of your Money houses attracting money to you from others. (We like.) Meanwhile, Mars at the top of your chart makes you ambitious about going after what you want, which is why you can swing things the way you want them to go. Act now! Do note: this week Saturn goes retrograde in the part of your chart related to children, fun, pleasure, amusements, the arts, sports and the entertainment world. Something from the past will return. (“You again?”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have your eye on money, taxes and debt and shared property. (You can appear to be casual but you are serious and private about money.) Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus opposite your sign will stimulate your exchanges with others and attract social situations to you. But the big news is that this week, Saturn goes retrograde at the bottom of your chart, which means it’s time for you to get the lead out. Something you’ve been meaning to do with respect to home and family will now take place because this is your chance to rethink, redo and make plans once again that affect real estate, home and family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Remember to get more sleep right now. Say no to activities you don’t want to do. See only who you want. Pamper yourself with a massage. Meanwhile, your sex drive is amped! Fortunately, things at work are flowing smoothly because Mercury encourages you to get hands-on with your job. Venus encourages warm relations with coworkers and might even attract praise or a raise! However, retrograde Saturn is going through the part of your chart that deals with your daily activities and communications. Something about your day-to-day world will change. It might change so dramatically that you virtually see something “new” on a daily basis.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You want to be productive and efficient. You want results for your efforts. You want to feel you’re managing your life well. This is good. Meanwhile, all is not “work and no play” because Mercury and Venus invite you to social diversions, sports events, the entertainment world and playful times with children. Lots of fun stuff! However, this week, Saturn goes retrograde in your Money House of earnings and possessions, which will make you rethink your values and especially how you handle your money. Some of you might contemplate minimalism. Or you might explore new ways of earning money that you once entertained – now they interest you once again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s play city for you as long as the Sun sits in your House of pleasure and amusements. Enjoy sports events, the entertainment world and playful times with children. Romance will flourish. Of course, you are working hard because Mars will guarantee this; and Mercury and Venus will encourage you to entertain at home. The big news is that your ruler Saturn is actually in your sign now and will be until next year; and this week, it goes retrograde in your sign and stays that way until September. This might give you achy joints. It might also make you question your new path in life. “Should I really be doing this?” It will be an opportunity for you to ponder important values so that you know you’re on track.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus on home and family as well as real estate continues to be strong. Yes, Mars will bring offers of parties, sports events and playful times with kids. Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus push you to be social and charming with others. But the big news for your sign is that Saturn in Capricorn sets the stage for you to get rid of what is no longer relevant in your life. This is why many of you are going through cupboards, closets, garages and lockers to get rid of what you don’t use or don’t need. This week Saturn goes retrograde. This will make you question some of your decisions about downsizing. It sort of puts things on hold until September. No doubt you will do some heavy thinking.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This continues to be a fast-paced time for you because you’re taking short trips, talking to everyone, reading and writing more than usual. Hey – you’re busy! But it’s a fun busy. Your home scene continues to be a bit frantic and chaotic with visiting guests, renovations, changes and repairs. (You can handle this.) Your money scene looks good because you are thinking of moneymaking ideas plus Venus is attracting money to you. (As well as encouraging you to spend it on beautiful things!) This week, Saturn goes retrograde, which will cause you to rethink some of your friendships and the groups to which you belong. It’s important to hang out with quality people – people who have your best interests at heart. Distance yourself from anyone who doesn’t have your back.

