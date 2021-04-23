SUNscopes for the week of April 25, 2021

All Signs: Fair Venus is making its annual journey through Taurus, the sign that likes good food, good wine, good sex and a nice place to live. This is why we all have a desire to eat well and enjoy a good merlot. We are more aware of skin regimes. People want a massage or a facial. (I scared my partner with mud from the Nile on my face.) We also want to make our rooms pretty and beautify the outdoors by buying plants and focusing on decks and patio furniture. Venus in Taurus likes the good life and wonderful creature comforts! Orson Welles said, “Living in the lap of luxury isn’t bad but you never know when luxury is going to stand up.”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The influence of Venus mentioned in All Signs above, along with the Sun, Mercury and Uranus are all taking place in your Money House, which means you are focused on money, cash flow and earnings this week. Fortunately, Venus tends to attract good things to you, especially money! Therefore, keep your pockets open. (Yes, Venus will also urge you to buy beautiful things as well.) Be aware that on Friday, the Sun will line up with unpredictable Uranus indicating something unusual could impact your wealth, your assets or your possessions. This could be a windfall? Yay! However, be wise and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Be alert. (The world needs more lerts.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Uranus are all in your sign, the entire world is having a Taurus influence, which is of course, why people have their hands in the earth (or around a wine glass) and are starting to plant pots on balconies or flowers in gardens. However, as mentioned in All Signs above, this is also why we are all more delighted than usual with good food and good drink – the creature comforts of life. You will enjoy buying wardrobe items. You are eager to talk to others and share your ideas. You’re especially persuasive and convincing – no question. On Friday, you might feel rebellious about something. Caution against disputes with others as well as accidents. Tread carefully!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Naturally, you like your creature comforts as well as anyone else, which is why you also will enjoy a massage, facial treatment, good soaps, plush towels, good food and fine wine at this time. Nevertheless, the circumstances in your life dictate that you are happy to take a backseat. You’re content to playthings low-key and work alone or behind the scenes because it feels better. While some feel restless with Covid restrictions, you feel more comfortable staying at home. This doesn’t mean you’re not working hard to earn money because you are. However, by the end of the week, especially on Friday, something unexpected will happen. Your usual routine will change. Stay flexible so that you can react gracefully to whatever occurs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular time for you! You are in contact with friends and members of groups either in person or via Zoom or whatever medium works best for you. You might be talking to younger people more than usual. You are definitely focused on your future goals and discussing them with others. Meanwhile, Venus will make relations with others so warm and friendly that for some of you, a friend will become a lover. Nevertheless, at the end of the week, probably on Friday, (perhaps Thursday), someone will do or say something that surprises you and catches you off guard. Possibly, you will meet someone new who is unusual and changes things in your life? Whatever this surprise is, it might cause you to change your future goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Of course, you’re enjoying good food, good wine and the luxuries of life whenever you can. However, unusual events are taking place that affect your career, your public status and your reputation among your peers. Relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are excellent now. (Someone is considering nominating you for sainthood.) Because you make such a fabulous impression, your voice will be heard and your influence will reach more people. You can pretty much call the shots! Success is based on timing and right now, the timing is excellent for you. Make your pitch! However, be aware that at the end of the week, a surprise from a boss, parent or supervisor might catch you off guard.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

At this time, you are keen to expand your world by doing anything different or unusual. In pre-Covid times, you would travel! Now you will have to seek other ways to be stimulated and find new adventure. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Explore interesting places and other countries online. Within the limitations of your own world, you can still shake up your routine and do something different or go someplace you’ve never been before. At the end of the week on Thursday or Friday, travel plans will suddenly change, as will plans related to medicine, the law, publishing, the media and anything to do with higher education. You might also encounter someone who is unusual. “Hi Darth.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel very comfortable with your ruler Venus being in Taurus because both Libra and Taurus share this rulership. It’s also why you are two signs who truly love beautiful things. In your case, this strong emphasis is taking place in a Money House, specifically the wealth that comes to you via your partner or other sources. You might receive money back from the government or benefit indirectly through your partner’s increased wealth. Some kind of boon will favour you. Although, on Friday, sudden and unexpected news that might impact inheritances, shared property or such could occur. Meanwhile, your ambition is aroused – along with your sex drive!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

All this heavy energy of four planets in Taurus is taking place directly opposite your sign, which means your focus on close friendships and partnerships is unusually strong now. Many of you are enjoying good times with friends, hopefully, with good food and drink. You might also have a chance to enjoy the arts with a friend or a partner. Warm discussions are taking place, all of which makes you feel good because this increased socializing fills a need in you. However, at the end of the week, on Thursday or Friday, someone will say or do something that shocks you or catches you off guard. For some, this might end a friendship. You might want more freedom in a relationship and have a quarrel? Expect a few surprises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your everyday routine is coming along smoothly because you are working hard and doing your best to be efficient and productive. And you are succeeding! Yay you! This is why things are going well at work and even your health feels improved. Likewise, relations with pets are more fun-loving and rewarding. Some of you are working to make your workspace more attractive. Many of you are enjoying smoother relations with work colleagues as well. Nevertheless, by the end of the week, some kind of surprise will catch you off guard. It could be a technological glitch, a computer problem. It could be anything. Be prepared.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This lovely Taurus energy that I mention in All Signs above, works beautifully for you! You are happy to rest in the lap of luxury until luxury stands up. Enjoyment from children, as well as an appreciation of the arts, sports and fun-loving diversions will please you this week. Some of you are involved in a new love affair. Woot! All of you feel more playful and prankish in your daily world. However, something unexpected might occur on Thursday/Friday that could involve accidents with children. Therefore, be vigilant! Anticipate anything that might go wrong with kids or something that is sports related because a surprise will occur. (Be patient with rebellious teens.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This increased emphasis on creature comforts, good food, good wine along with making your home more beautiful and creating a lovely ambience outdoors through new patio furniture and plantings – is where it’s at for you because your focus is on home and family. You want to beautify your home along with your patio, balcony or garden. You want to entertain as much as permitted. You will also address home repairs and enjoy family discussions. However, at the end of the week on Thursday/Friday, something unexpected will occur. It could be a family argument? It could be computer problems or conversely, it might be the introduction of something high tech for your home? Fingers crossed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your fast pace continues this week. It’s a great time for those who communicate to others. If your job involves marketing, sales, teaching, writing or studying – you’re shining! You can make money from your words. However, it’s also a wonderful time because your appreciation of your surroundings and the people in your life is heightened. This is a wonderful! Appreciation is probably one of the most important things we can experience. It means you feel fortunate. You appreciate the beauty of your environment and the affection that you feel from others. Be careful because Thursday/Friday could be an accident-prone time for you because something unexpected will occur. Be vigilent.

