SUNscopes for the week March 15

All Signs: This week Saturn leaves Capricorn (the suits) where it’s been since 2017, to enter rebellious Aquarius. (“To the gates!”) Saturn will be in Aquarius for only three months, then return to Capricorn to stay until the end of the year. (When it leaves, it will not return for 29 years.) This means the next three months are a hint of what is to come in 2021. Meanwhile, this week, on the Spring Equinox, the Sun enters Aries. As Little Richard would say, “There’s a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on!” (Remember: Friends don’t let friends drive naked).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Once a year, for four weeks, the Sun is in your sign boosting your energy and bringing you good fortune. Ta da! That time has arrived! This means it’s your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This month you will be powerful because in addition to the Sun in your sign, fiery Mars and Jupiter are both at the top of your chart. This makes you ambitious! It also means doors will open for you, allowing you to promote your reputation among your peers. This is a rare and opportune time so make the most of it! Get out there and hustle because things are going your way. As Patrick always says, “If you’re going to fish – go where the fish are.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This week you’re getting mixed signals. Because your birthday is a month away, your personal year is coming to an end. This means the Sun is “hiding” in your chart for the next four weeks, which makes you want to seek privacy to contemplate goals for your new year ahead. However, contrary to this influence, fiery Mars and Jupiter want you to get outta Dodge! They want you to explore your world by expanding your knowledge through books, film and study. Meanwhile, someone younger will grab your attention this week. (Great week to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your popularity will soar in the next four weeks because suddenly, everyone wants you on their team. (You love this.) In fact, some of you will become more involved in organizations and perhaps take on a leadership role. Discussions with authority figures – bosses, supervisors, teachers and parents, will be important this week because Mercury is high in your chart. This is an excellent time to think about your life direction in general. Meanwhile, disputes about shared property, insurance issues and inheritances might be an issue. Fortunately, because Jupiter is also in this part of your chart, you’ll come out smelling like a rose. You win!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will be sitting at the top of your chart. (This is the only time all year this can occur.) When it happens, it symbolizes that you are thrust into a flattering spotlight, which makes you look good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. (Even if you don’t do anything different or special.) It’s smoke and mirrors! Obviously, this is a blessing from the universe that you can use to advance your own agenda. Make your pitch! Go after what you want. However, keep in mind that even though you make such a great impression on bosses and VIPs, with Mars opposite your sign now, relations with partners and close friends are testy and challenging. Sigh. Nothing is perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong time for Leos! In the next four weeks, you will focus more on publishing, the media, the law and medicine. You want to travel and do anything to expand your world. You will explore learning new things, hearing lectures, going to classes, attending musical performances or doing anything unusual that is informative and educational. Meanwhile, relations with authority figures are fabulous! Don’t hesitate to ask for a favour. (In fact, things are so cozy, some of you will begin a romance with a boss.) Someone will ask for your advice about design, layout, furniture arrangement, regardless of what you do for a living. You will have something to say because you are a creative sign, who is quick to see the whole picture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

No matter what you are doing, you will be more passionate in the next four weeks. You will be passionate about everything! (Not just sex, but that, too.) Your desire to travel and explore opportunities in the media, publishing and medicine are strong. With your ruler Mercury sitting right opposite your sign, you will be eager to talk to partners and close friends, and they will enjoy talking to you! Mars continues to make you competitive, especially in sports, as well as being playful and prankish! Mars gives you the freedom to demand to be yourself and express to others exactly who you are. (Don’t leave home without a rose between your teeth!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is opposite your sign, which is (symbolically speaking) as far away from you as it can get all year. This means you will need more sleep. (Naps are wonderful.) Make sure you get your rest because increased chaos and activity on the home front could be frustrating for you. This activity might be due to renovations, repairs, DIY projects or visiting guests. For some, it might mean a residential move. Of course, these are expected activities because this year is the best year in over a decade for you to improve where you live by making improvements to your current home or moving to something bigger and better. Yeah!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll be in work mode for the next four weeks. This is a good thing. This influence happens only once a year and it means you suddenly want to be efficient and effective in everything you do. You will look around you to see how you can work better and improve things. You want to be better organized. This feeling is so strong, you will even want to improve your health as well! (“If I end up perfect, will my friends be jealous?”) Mars and Jupiter continue to enhance your communications making you effective in writing, acting, selling and speaking to others. Meanwhile, Venus is opposite your sign making all your relationships sweet and cozy. (Gosh.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky you! This week the Sun enters your fellow Fire sign, which totally pumps your energy! Specifically, it makes you want to party, have fun and do your own thing. Your primary drive will be to do what you want and to set your own priorities. Romantic relationships will be lighter and fun filled. Vacations, social outings and schmoozing with others will be tops on your menu. Sports events will be exciting and you will be involved with children more than usual. Fortunately, relations with coworkers will be supportive and cozy. Family discussions and home repairs are also on your agenda. Your overall theme of increasing your wealth this year will continue, which is why you are busting your buns to earn money (and spend it!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your attention now tuns to home, family and your private life for the next four weeks. You might be more involved than usual with a parent. Having said that, by contrast, Mercury and Venus will encourage you to talk to others, take short trips and explore fun times socializing and enjoying the arts. As mentioned last week, you can do all this because Mars and Jupiter give you tons of energy right now. (Mars is in your sign for about six weeks every two years, and when it happens, you are PowerPoint on steroids!) Take advantage of this boost to your energy to accomplish as much as you can. You’re like the little engine that could. “I think I can! I think I can!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Whoa Nellie! As the Sun changes signs this week, it enters a part of your chart that makes you super busy! This is why the next four weeks are jammed with short trips, errands, appointments, tasks and conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbours. Yes, the pace of your days will accelerate! But fear not because this will be “fun busy”, not frantic. You’ll be curious to talk to everyone and learn new things. You have excellent moneymaking ideas as well at this time. Meanwhile, you will enjoy entertaining at home as well as redecorating your digs. Some of you might also explore real-estate opportunities because they do exist. Good luck!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

“Show me the money!” This week the Sun moves into your Money House of earnings to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once a year.) This also urges you to reflect upon your values both in terms of what you own, and also your abstract values – the values that govern your decisions. This placement of the Sun will also make you take stock about what you own. Do your possessions serve your needs or are you a slave to them? Do they get in your way? The next four weeks are the perfect time to address this situation. This is a happy time for you because you appreciate your surroundings and you also see how much love there is in your world. Competitive sports will appeal!

