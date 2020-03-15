Image

6:58 PM / Sunday March 15, 2020

15 Mar 2020

Wine & Spirits stores closing Tuesday in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties

March 15, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Health, Local Posted by:

From PA Liquor Control Board

As of March 14, we have announced a phased closure of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties (see information below).

We will continue to monitor this developing situation and heed direction provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and other public health and administration officials.

Should additional store closings become warranted, customers can learn more about them on the store locator page of our FW&GS websiteOpens In A New Window, where store days and hours of operation will be updated. 

We also remind customers that so long as operations at our e-commerce fulfillment center remain uninterrupted, customers can shop at FWGS.comOpens In A New Window 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the option to have wine and spirits delivered directly to your home.

Finally, take care of yourselves and heed these simple steps to help prevent further spread of coronavirus:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.
  • If you are sick, stay home and practice social distancing until you are feeling better.

All 88 FW&GS stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties normally open on Sundays will be open regular hours , Sunday, March 15.


On Monday, March 16, only the following locations will open at their normal opening times, and all will close at 9:00 PM:


Bucks County
Licensee Service Center 0940
8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.
Feasterville


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912
Logan Square
6542-J Lower York Road


New Hope 
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920


Quakertown Plaza
1465 W. Broad St.
Quakertown


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929
4275 County Line Road
Chalfont


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934
132 Veterans Lane
Doylestown


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943
212 S. State St.
Newtown


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945
Addisville Commons
890 Second Street Pike
Richboro


Chester County

Licensee Service Center 1532
100 Willowbrook Lane
West Chester 
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501
132 Woodcutter St.
Exton

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516
933 Paoli Pike
West Chester
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527
821 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528
Paoli Shopping Center
17-19 Leopard Road
Paoli


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529
Shoppes at Longwood Village
855 E. Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530
Bradford Plaza
692 Downingtown Pike
West Chester


Delaware County
Licensee Service Center 2301
Lawrence Park Industrial Center
629 Parkway Drive
Broomall


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310
149 Baltimore Pike
Springfield


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343
127 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341
3735 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334
Brandywine Mills
1751 Wilmington Pike
Glen Mills


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342
1083 W. Baltimore Pike
Media


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331
5035 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill


Montgomery County
Licensee Service Center 4655
900 Forge Avenue
Norristown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624
125 W. Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646
Ardmore Shopping Center
62 Greenfield Ave.
Ardmore


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648
160 Market St.
Collegeville


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623
1440 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641
1839 East Ridge Pike
Royersford


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633
Allen Forge
850 S. Valley Forge Road
Lansdale


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628
Whitemarsh Shopping Center
44 Ridge Pike
Conshohocken


Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613
935 Old York Road
Jenkintown


Effective Tuesday, March 17, all FW&GS stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.



