Wine & Spirits stores closing Tuesday in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties

From PA Liquor Control Board

As of March 14, we have announced a phased closure of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties (see information below).

We will continue to monitor this developing situation and heed direction provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and other public health and administration officials.

Should additional store closings become warranted, customers can learn more about them on the store locator page of our FW&GS websiteOpens In A New Window, where store days and hours of operation will be updated.

We also remind customers that so long as operations at our e-commerce fulfillment center remain uninterrupted, customers can shop at FWGS.comOpens In A New Window 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the option to have wine and spirits delivered directly to your home.

Finally, take care of yourselves and heed these simple steps to help prevent further spread of coronavirus:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.

If you are sick, stay home and practice social distancing until you are feeling better.



All 88 FW&GS stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties normally open on Sundays will be open regular hours , Sunday, March 15.



On Monday, March 16, only the following locations will open at their normal opening times, and all will close at 9:00 PM:



Bucks County

Licensee Service Center 0940

8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.

Feasterville



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912

Logan Square

6542-J Lower York Road



New Hope

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920



Quakertown Plaza

1465 W. Broad St.

Quakertown



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929

4275 County Line Road

Chalfont



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934

132 Veterans Lane

Doylestown



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943

212 S. State St.

Newtown



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945

Addisville Commons

890 Second Street Pike

Richboro



Chester County



Licensee Service Center 1532

100 Willowbrook Lane

West Chester

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501

132 Woodcutter St.

Exton



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516

933 Paoli Pike

West Chester

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527

821 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528

Paoli Shopping Center

17-19 Leopard Road

Paoli



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529

Shoppes at Longwood Village

855 E. Baltimore Pike

Kennett Square



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530

Bradford Plaza

692 Downingtown Pike

West Chester



Delaware County

Licensee Service Center 2301

Lawrence Park Industrial Center

629 Parkway Drive

Broomall



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310

149 Baltimore Pike

Springfield



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343

127 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341

3735 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334

Brandywine Mills

1751 Wilmington Pike

Glen Mills



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342

1083 W. Baltimore Pike

Media



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331

5035 Township Line Road

Drexel Hill



Montgomery County

Licensee Service Center 4655

900 Forge Avenue

Norristown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624

125 W. Dekalb Pike

King of Prussia



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646

Ardmore Shopping Center

62 Greenfield Ave.

Ardmore



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648

160 Market St.

Collegeville



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623

1440 Bethlehem Pike

Flourtown



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641

1839 East Ridge Pike

Royersford



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633

Allen Forge

850 S. Valley Forge Road

Lansdale



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628

Whitemarsh Shopping Center

44 Ridge Pike

Conshohocken



Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613

935 Old York Road

Jenkintown



Effective Tuesday, March 17, all FW&GS stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.









