What you need to know about Age-related Macular Degeneration

The ability to see the people, places and things in front of you is one of life’s most precious gifts. Imagine a life without the ability to see these things clearly — what steps would you then take to protect your vision? Life with Age-related Macular Degeneration, or AMD, can potentially lead to vision loss or blindness. While an AMD diagnosis can be a scary thought, there are things people can do to help reduce the risk of progression of the disease. Here’s what you need to know.

What is AMD?

AMD is a leading cause of blindness for people age 65 and older, and an estimated 16 million Americans are living with AMD. AMD affects the macula, the part of the eye that supports central vision. The condition is progressive, which means that central vision can ultimately become impaired, which may cause difficulty keeping up with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones. While there is no cure for AMD, there are steps patients can take to help reduce the risk of progression.

Tips for taking action

* Early detection of AMD is imperative. While early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, patients should get a comprehensive dilated eye exam once a year, so they may catch the condition early on. This is the best method to receive a proper diagnosis of AMD, as the dilation allows the doctor to see the back of the eye where this issue occurs.

* Adopt a healthy lifestyle. People with AMD should make sure they are eating a diet that consists of eye-healthy nutrients, like green leafy vegetables and fatty fish; exercising regularly and not smoking.

In addition, people diagnosed with moderate to advanced AMD should talk to their doctor about taking a vitamin that contains the AREDS 2 formula, such as PreserVision® AREDS 2 formula vitamins, which contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute for people with moderate to advanced AMD to help reduce the risk of progression.

Get the facts and find support

Patients are often learning about AMD for the first time as they’re being diagnosed, which can be overwhelming. While the Internet is a great resource for patients, medical literature about AMD is often dense and difficult to follow. That’s why Bausch + Lomb has developed SightMatters.com, a new online resource to provide AMD patients with personalized tips and tools, along with an online support system and network, to help each patient better navigate their life living with AMD no matter where they are on that journey.

The new website not only aims to help patients understand what AMD is, and how they can manage it, but ultimately to create a personalized action plan to discuss with their doctor and start taking charge of their condition, so they can continue to see what they love each day. Visit SightMatters.com to begin taking action today.

