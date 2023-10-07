What does thriving after a breast cancer diagnosis look like?

Eight ways to live your best life during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond

By: Adriana Lecuona MFA

IBBC.ORG

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is here, and for many in our community it’s a time to reflect on what it means to thrive after a breast cancer diagnosis.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to thriving. Every person’s journey is unique, and we see this firsthand every day. But at the heart of it all, we at LBBC believe that thriving after a breast cancer diagnosis involves finding strength, support, and resources to embrace life to the fullest.

We’re dedicated to helping you discover how to thrive on your own terms — every single day of the year, not just October. Explore these eight ways to flourish in various aspects of your life:

1. Become your own best advocate

When you’re well-informed about your breast cancer, medical care, and the latest developments, you can actively engage in your healthcare decisions. Explore LBBC’s About Breast Cancer resources, from articles about types of breast cancer and side effects to webinars on the latest treatment options to guides on how to talk to your healthcare provider, and much more.

2. Optimize your health

Prioritizing your physical well-being is an important part of living well after a breast cancer diagnosis. Following your treatment plan, effectively managing side effects, and adopting a health-conscious lifestyle can empower you in your cancer experience. To help you feel your best, explore practical advice and expert insights, like these videos on diet and nutrition, or exercising with bone metastasis.

3. Find your circle of support

You may experience a wide range of emotions, such as fear and anxiety, even anger, after your diagnosis. Friends and family may have a difficult time understanding the specific challenges you’re facing. Online support groups provide a safe place for you to express your feelings and connect with others who are going through a similar experience. Find your circle of support in one of our private, online communities on Facebook for people of all ages and all stages, people living with metastatic disease, or people at high risk for breast cancer or ovarian cancer: Join now. And when you need to talk to someone one-on-one, our Breast Cancer Helpline connects you to trained volunteers who offer emotional support, guidance, and hope: Learn more about our Helpline.

4. Improve your quality of life

Enhancing your quality of life is all about engaging in activities and relationships that bring joy, satisfaction, and a sense of purpose. This could involve pursuing hobbies, spending time with family and friends, or contributing to causes that matter to you. Discover activities that make you feel good, like hanging out with pets, writing poetry, or maybe even fly fishing.

You need energy for these activities, so preserve your energy and manage your fatigue with this resource: Download Here.

5. Practice self-care

No matter its form, engaging in self-care boils down to being kind to yourself, taking breaks when needed, and prioritizing activities that promote relaxation and reduce stress. Explore our resources, from mindfulness techniques, yoga videos, Spotify playlists, and more. You can learn how to begin a meditation practice and harness its benefits with this easy, tried-and-true practice: Start Your Meditation Journey.

6. Find comfort in other people’s stories

Adapting to life after breast cancer is a significant part of your post-diagnosis experience, but it may feel challenging to find yourself in the so-called new normal. Get inspiration about how to make meaning and feel less alone by exploring real stories written by real people who have successfully navigated a similar path: Read inspiring stories on our blog.

7. Cultivate resilience

Building emotional resilience will help you navigate your breast cancer experience, providing you with the ability to manage challenges that may come your way. Expressive writing is a proven technique that can aid in your healing process, helping you cope, grow, and find strength as you process your feelings: Learn More About Expressive Writing.

8. Give back

Making a positive impact on the breast cancer community can be profoundly fulfilling. LBBC welcomes volunteers from all walks of life to join us in advocating for breast cancer awareness, research, and support. Whether you’re a survivor, a loved one, or someone deeply committed to the cause, explore opportunities to volunteer with LBBC: Volunteer Opportunities.

Thriving after breast cancer is a deeply personal experience, and you need awareness and support far beyond the 31 days in October. At LBBC, we’re here to support you at every turn, both during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and throughout the year.

With our #Thrive365 campaign, we celebrate the countless ways in which you find strength, resilience, and inspiration every day. We invite you to be a part of it. Let us know: How do you #Thrive365?