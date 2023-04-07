To improve outcomes for Black mothers, AmeriHealth Caritas suggests five crucial interventions

Black Maternal Health Week is April 11-17.

Which high-income country is the most dangerous place to give birth? If you answered the United States, you would be correct. In 2021, the U.S. maternal mortality rate hit its highest level since 1965, with deaths disproportionately impacting Black women:

More than 1,200 women died during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth in 2021, a 40% increase from 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The maternal mortality rate for Black women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to a rate of 26.6 per 100,000 for white women.

Maternal mortality rates climbed during the pandemic, likely due to COVID-19 itself and the pandemic’s impact on delaying care for other conditions.

Is there anything that can be done to reverse this trend?

AmeriHealth Caritas suggests five crucial interventions to improve outcomes for Black mothers as we approach Black Maternal Health Week, April 11-17.