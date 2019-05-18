Three easy health changes with big benefits

BPT

Making changes to improve your health can feel overwhelming. But just a few simple modifications can impact your health dramatically. Here are three easy changes you can make now to transform your health:

Drink your water

Are you thirsty? Up to 75 percent of Americans may be functioning in a chronic state of dehydration. This lack of hydration also leads to many other health issues. Every cell in your body needs water to function, but often people don’t realize they’re dehydrated. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Thirst isn’t always a reliable early indicator of the body’s need for water. Many people, particularly older adults, don’t feel thirsty until they’re already dehydrated.”

Most people learn that water exists in three forms — liquid, gas and solid. But there is a fourth form of water called “gel water” that’s the most hydrating. It’s found in plant cells and contains glucose and/or sodium, which helps your body absorb it in the small intestine. This is critical because the small intestine is where 95 percent of water is absorbed into your body.

Gel water can be found in high concentrations in fruits and vegetables like cucumber, celery, watermelon and cantaloupe. One great way to stay well-hydrated is to drink smoothies. Blend fruits and vegetables in a smoothie and add coconut water to provide electrolytes. Drink this hydration-booster every morning, along with 3.5 liters of fluid water throughout the day.

Here’s a final hydration boosting tip: Add a handful of ground chia seeds to your smoothie or beverage. Ground chia seeds absorb 30 times their weight in water and turn fluid water into gel water. They also slow the passage of water through your digestive tract, giving the body more time to absorb it.

Stop taking your multivitamin pill

Despite evidence that they are poorly absorbed, more than 200 million Americans take supplements daily. Most tablets and capsules contain relatively large, dense and difficult-to-absorb particles that are often more than 10 times too big to be absorbed. Some scientists even believe these sand-like particles may be scratching the lining of the gut, causing inflammation.

There’s another option. Consider taking safer, more natural, more effective alternatives to pills that are better absorbed. A new category of supplements called microgels uses an advanced technology to replace tablets and capsules. Microgels allow for maximum absorption of ingredients into the body by releasing extremely small, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract. These microgels are a more natural way to supplement the diet – they are 100 percent free of synthetic binding glues, fillers and coatings listed as “other ingredients” in many supplements.

Microgel multivitamins are available in convenient individual packets. You can take them straight from the gel pack, add them to a drink or meal, or even blend them into yogurt or smoothies.

Use micro-techniques to reduce stress

Most of us are well-acquainted with stress. Studies show stress has negative effects on organs and tissues, including the brain, circulatory system and immune system. Many Americans report insomnia, anxiety, anger or fatigue due to stress.

There are some quick and easy ways you can reduce your stress level in a healthy way. It’s unlikely that anybody can remove stress completely, but if you have the discipline to incorporate just three simple techniques into your daily routine, you may be surprised at the calming benefits you can experience in just 5 to 10 minutes.

First, just take five deep breaths with your eyes closed a few times per day or whenever you feel stressed.

Second, meditate for another 5 minutes per day to clear your mind. Meditation may sound intimidating, but it’s easier than you may think to get started. There are even apps you can use on your phone for free guided meditations, like Sattva Meditations & Mantras or Insight Timer.

Third, smile. Studies show the act of smiling affects brain chemistry to make you feel happier by immediately changing your hormone and stress levels.

Just three steps

In just three easy steps, you can start making progress toward improving your health. Take a deep breath, drink a smoothie loaded with fruits and veggies, and take your microgel vitamin. Smile: You’ve got this.