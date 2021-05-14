The four best ways to protect your eyes this summer

BPT

A lot of people take their eyesight for granted, but eyesight allows you to connect to your surroundings, keeps you safe and helps you maintain mental clarity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 12 million Americans have vision problems. If you don’t take the proper precautions to take care of your eyes, you could end up hurting them unintentionally.

Fortunately, eyewear products in recent years have allowed for innovative solutions in the ways we take care of our eyes. Here are some of the innovative eyewear solutions that solve the most common problems:

Switching glasses frequently

Some people need different glasses for reading, computer use, talking with others and more. If it’s bothersome to take your glasses on and off from one task to the next, Multi Focus glasses can help!

The magnification is strongest on the bottom of the lens, and smoothly decreases to about half that magnification at the top of the lens. Whether you’re reading a book, working on the computer or just spending time with a friend, Multi Focus helps you see clearly.

Excessive screen time and blue light

People are constantly connected to their phones, computers and tablets these days, especially those who are working from home or distance learning. And even when they’re off the clock, people are still looking at screens, streaming media or video chatting with a friend.

Fortunately, blue light glasses can help reduce your exposure to blue light throughout the day. Many blue light glasses brands come with patented lens technology.

Active lifestyle and frequently broken glasses

If you’re an avid hunter, fisher or runner, you need eyewear that can protect you from all of the elements the human body and Mother Nature throw your way. Whether it’s your sweat, the blinding glare of the sun or the unpredictability of the weather, maintaining good vision is important for both your health and your survival.

With state-of-the-art performance eyewear from Gargoyles, you can have an undistorted view of almost anything that stands in your line of vision. If you’re looking to get active eyewear, make sure the brand you buy meets or exceeds ANSI standards for durability and clarity. Also, you’ll want to make sure they feel as good as they look.

Harsh sun and eye strain outdoors

Summer is around the corner. And if you like to sit outside, your standard prescription glasses likely won’t protect you. The sun can shine light directly on you when you’re trying to read. And if it’s hot and bright enough, it can be risky if you’re reading for prolonged periods outside.

Fortunately, Foster Grant Fits Over sunglasses can protect eyeglass wearers from the sun’s UV light and provide polarized protection from sun exposure, allowing you to kick back and relax outside while you enjoy your favorite book with ease. Learn more at fostergrant.com.

“Our vision correlates so much with our quality of life,” says Matthew Coon, Senior Vice President, Product Design and Development at FGX International. “When you have eyewear that provides comfort and clarity no matter what you’re doing, the possibilities are endless.”