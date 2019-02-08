Image

4:47 AM / Monday May 13, 2019

8 Feb 2019

Temple Heart and Vascular Institute receives grant to join national organization focused on improving the lives of women with heart disease

February 8, 2019

The Temple Heart and Vascular Institute has received a grant from “WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease” to support Temple University Hospital’s (TUH) membership in the WomenHeart National Hospital Alliance (NHA).

Image

The NHA is comprised of a network of hospitals committed to advancing women’s heart health and seeks to ensure that women in all communities who are living with heart disease have access to information, education and patient support services. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in American women.

“We are proud to announce this grant and NHA membership that will allow the Temple Heart and Vascular Institute (THVI) to further enhance its commitment to supporting the cardiovascular health of women in underserved communities, providing them access to adequate heart health education and support services,” said Deborah Crabbe, MD, professor of medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

As part of this grant, Temple will disseminate WomenHeart educational materials to patients who receive care at THVI. Those materials are focused on improving the lives of women living with heart disease. Patients will also have the opportunity to receive post-discharge peer-to-peer support from other women living with heart disease.

Robin Olson, CRT, WomenHeart Champion district leader and community educator, and Dianne Tidy, WomenHeart Champion, will assist with the peer-to-peer support efforts. Finally, in collaboration with community partner CAROL for Heart, THVI will expand the education and support services in the North Philadelphia communities immediately surrounding TUH. 

Categories

