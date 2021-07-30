Image

3:41 PM / Friday July 30, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
30 Jul 2021

Summer food program ensures good nutrition for kids

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 30, 2021 Category: Health Posted by:

Healthy eating is as important as ever as the recovery begins

The Philadelphia Housing Authority’s (PHA) school age residents and those in surrounding neighborhoods will have access to healthy breakfasts and lunches this summer, as the pandemic recovery continues.

Image

 “Access to good, nutritional hot meals is critical to the overall development of young people in addition to maintaining their health during this crisis,” said PHA president and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah.  “Many families in Philadelphia need access to food because of [the]City’s high poverty rate and the additional challenges we continue to face as a result of the pandemic.”

The PHA Summer Food Service Program began offering those meals on July 1, and will continue the program until August 27. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program, which is being managed and run by the PHA, is open to both youth in public housing and in the community. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide partial reimbursement to PHA.

This year, the following PHA sites are participating in  the program:  Abbottsford Homes, Bartram Village, Cambridge/Richard Allen, Harrison Plaza, Johnson Homes, , Norris Apartments, Raymond Rosen, Spring Garden, West Park Apartments, Whitehall Apartments and Wilson Park.

Children who do not live near a participating PHA site can still go to a neighboring site or one of sites operated by the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation, who are offering similar meals.

Residents, including those who were formerly served at sites that are not hosting the program this summer, can go online to the USDA website at: www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks to locate the Summer Food locations closest to them.

Residents can also look for the site nearest to them at: http://www.hungercoalition.org/summermeals/map or call the coalition’s hotline at: 1-855-252-MEAL. SFSP is a reimbursement-based grant program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture through Pennsylvania’s Department of Education.  

The intent of this program is to provide free breakfast, lunch, and snacks to children 18-years-old and under. For more information about participating in PHA’s Summer Food Service Program, call: (215) 684-3959.

Related Posts

The Philadelphia Housing Authority Summer Food Service Program begins with ‘grab and go’ meal service Default ThumbnailPHA’s Summer Food Program is critical in wake of spending cuts, higher poverty Default ThumbnailPHA’s Summer Food Program begins Monday, June 21
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Jean and Martin Shafiroff hosted over 100 guests at their Southampton home for the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s 63rd Summer Party

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dan Gasby, Jean Shafiroff and Ron Myers (Photo by Patrick McMullan)...

Politics

Key details of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key negotiator in the infrastructure talks,...

Education

Clark Atlanta University clears and cancels student account balances

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. George T. French, Jr. (Photo: www.cau.edu)  Clark Atlanta University President Dr....

Stateside

State House Democrat charged with theft, is resigning seat

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Margo Davidson speaks during a committee meeting, in Harrisburg, Pa....

Oasis

Obituary: Businessman, d’Zert Club co-founder and community activist Ali Salahuddin dies

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Longtime Philadelphia resident, businessman and community activist Ali Salahuddin died last Thursday, July...

Health

Summer food program ensures good nutrition for kids

July 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Healthy eating is as important as ever as the recovery begins The Philadelphia...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff