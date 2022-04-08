Image

Independence Blue Cross
8 Apr 2022

Spring cleaning for your health: Are you at risk for pneumococcal pneumonia?

As the weather changes and seasons transition, you’ve probably already started spring cleaning or it’s on your to-do list. But what are some of your health and wellness goals as you spring into 2022?

For example, you could:

• Start or increase your exercise, such as yoga

• Make mindfulness a part of your daily routine

• Try eating more fresh fruits and vegetables

• Connect with friends and family, even if it’s virtual

• Make sure you are up to date on pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination, if you are an adult 19 or older at increased risk for the disease

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike in any season, but you can help protect yourself by getting vaccinated against it at any time of year. Check it off your spring to-do list by asking your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal vaccination today.

What is pneumococcal pneumonia?

Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks. In severe cases, it can put you in the hospital and even be life-threatening.

Who is at risk?

Image

The risk for pneumococcal pneumonia increases for adults 19 or older with certain chronic health conditions, including COPD, asthma, diabetes, and chronic heart disease, among others. People aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, even if they’re generally healthy, because the immune system weakens with age.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist

With the seasons changing, it’s time to spring into action and help protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia. You can get the disease any time of year, so don’t wait to talk to a doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal vaccination. To learn more about the disease, risks, symptoms and more, visit: KnowPneumonia.com.

