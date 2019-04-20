Image

5:21 PM / Saturday April 20, 2019

19 Apr 2019

Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes , The DIVA Foundation and Autism advocates will light it up blue at the Divine Lorraine Hotel

April 19, 2019

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, actress and honored activist Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes will host the inaugural DIVAS for Autism Awareness reception Friday,  April 26th at the Divine Lorraine Hotel 5pm-7pm. 

Ralph-Hughes and her The DIVA Foundation is partnering with Au-Some Lives Inc., a local grassroots organization based in the Philadelphia area to raise autism awareness and further galvanize an action plan to assist families affected by autism in our community. 

“Au-Some Lives Inc. is excited to announce that we are partnering with The DIVA Foundation to raise autism awareness and to increase neuro-diversity further promoting inclusion” says Au-some Lives Inc. founder, Afea Tucker. “We are to coming together to facilitate a conversation which will hopefully lead to a measurable action plan as well as acknowledge the DIVAS who are out here making a difference.”

“All of our children matter and if one suffers because of a lack of autism awareness, we all suffer.” – Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes 

Special guest speakers will include Senator Vincent Hughes, Councilman Derek S. Green Councilman at Large, a huge autism advocate, and Joan Nelson of the Gift 2 Gab Foundation. 

The Divine Lorraine Hotel is located at 699 N Broad Street Philadelphia Pa 19123. Remarks are scheduled to begin at 5:45pm.

For over 29 years The DIVA Foundation has presented events to help and support those in need. The DIVA Foundation is an international 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1990 by actress and activist, Ralph-Hughes. The DIVA Foundation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of women and children.

This April Ralph-Hughes is using her DIVA power to shine a bright light on autism.

Image

Au- Some Lives Inc. is a non profit organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We are dedicated to increasing understanding and acceptance.

Autism Speaks

