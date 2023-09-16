Image

5:30 PM / Saturday September 16, 2023

15 Sep 2023

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month 

September 15, 2023

Did you know that sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States? It affects nearly 100,000 Americans and more than 20 million people worldwide. With SCD, red blood cells, which are typically disc shaped and flexible, are instead crescent, or “sickle,” shaped. The cells do not bend or move easily and can block blood flow throughout the body. This can lead to serious conditions such as stroke and infections, as well as eye problems and episodes of severe pain called pain crises.

Each September, people living with SCD, along with caregivers, advocates, healthcare providers, and others, come together for National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Their goal: to help improve knowledge and understanding about the disease and dispel myths and stigmas surrounding it.

The observance month also brings attention to the ongoing need for research, better patient care, new treatments, and widely available cures. 

Over the years, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) has supported research that has helped make important discoveries possible.

In fact, since 2017, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved four new drugs to treat SCD, and NHLBI provided research fundings to help support development of several of these drugs. In addition, through its Cure Sickle Cell Initiative, researchers and clinicians are advancing promising genetic therapies to cure SCD through clinical trials.   

Visit the NHLBI Blood Diseases and Disorders Education Program’s National Sickle Cell Awareness Month webpage for educational materials, including fact sheets, social media resources, and more, that can help bring greater visibility to SCD this September and throughout the year.

