PerformRx receives fourth consecutive URAC Drug Therapy Management Accreditation

PerformRx, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, has announced that it has been awarded Drug Therapy Management (DTM) Accreditation from URAC. The Washington, D.C.-based health care accrediting organization’s respected DTM Accreditation demonstrates to providers and payers that PerformRx meets the highest standards as they incorporate sophisticated DTM practices into patient care programs. URAC’s DTM Accreditation standards assess a range of professional activities, including formulating medication treatment plans, monitoring efficacy and safety of medication therapy and enhancing medication adherence through patient empowerment and education.

“For more than two decades, PerformRx has built partnerships based on trust and transparency that deliver unparalleled PBM services to our clients and their members,” said John Barrett, MBA, R.Ph., interim president of PerformRx. “URAC’s fourth consecutive accreditation of our DTM program is a testament to our mission of helping clients, providers, and members use effective medication therapy to improve health and wellness by providing greater health outcomes through our clinical culture. PerformRx is one of only three PBMs to hold both URAC PBM and DTM accreditations, as well as a National Committee for Quality Assurance accreditation in Utilization Management at the same time.”

PerformRx is a clinically focused PBM that has provided best-in-class services since 1999, including formulary development and DTM. The company’s business segments include Medicaid, Medicare and commercial and employer group plans. PerformRx’s DTM program is designed to optimize therapeutic outcomes and decrease overall cost. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians review integrated data, identify gaps in therapy, and proactively address any identified issues through personalized consultations with patients and prescribers.

“With a necessary educational component that is often now part of the dispensing of complex and expensive prescription medications, drug therapy management organizations benefit from proving their performance. By meeting rigorous quality standards and measures, URAC has accredited PerformRx as a recognition of its ability to adhere to the best practices related to factors such as coordinated care, counseling and education, and consumer protection,” said URAC president and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

For more information, visit www.performrx.com.