Pennie 2024 health coverage enrollment deadline extended to Jan. 19

Jan. 19 will be the last day for Pennsylvanians seeking health coverage for 2024 to enroll through Pennie to get the lowest costs on high-quality coverage.

On Tuesday, Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley, Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, and State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.) announced an extension until Jan. 19 to enroll in 2024 health coverage through Pennie. Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period typically ends on Jan. 15, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Pennsylvanians will have more time to enroll in a health plan for 2024.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace and the only place where Pennsylvanians can get financial savings to reduce the cost of coverage and care. Currently, 9 in 10 enrollees qualify and save over $500 a month on average.

“We have seen a record number of Pennsylvanians enrolling through Pennie. Don’t miss out – visit pennie.com before Jan. 19 to obtain the peace of mind and protection that comes with having quality health insurance. If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late,” Trolley said. “Enrolling in coverage now is the best way to protect your health and your savings in 2024.”

The annual Open Enrollment period to shop and enroll in coverage from the top health insurance companies, with financial savings that are only available through Pennie, will end Jan. 19. Anyone who misses the deadline will need to wait until next November to enroll unless there is a qualifying life event like losing other health coverage or moving.

Health plans and prices change every year, so anyone needing coverage should review their options even if they have looked before. All health plans offered through Pennie provide comprehensive coverage, including care for pre-existing conditions and many free preventive screenings and vaccines. Current Pennie customers should update their account (family size, income, and contact information) and see if they still have the best plan for their needs.

The monthly cost for health coverage through Pennie is based on income. Individuals making less will pay less – sometimes under $1 a month. Those with higher incomes will pay a higher share of the health insurance premiums, and no one will pay more than 8.5% of their household income.

Some health plans outside of Pennie may not have the same consumer protections as plans through Pennie. Shopping through Pennie means you know you are getting a plan that will cover important medical care and provide financial protection against high medical costs.

Pennie’s application and help are always free – if you are being told that you need to pay to get help with enrolling, visit: www.pennie.com/connect for support at no cost to you.

“This Open Enrollment Period is the best time to explore available options and shop around to find a plan, even if you already have insurance,” Humphreys said. “Quality, comprehensive health care coverage has never been more affordable, or easier to access for Pennsylvanians, and Pennie is the clearest way to make sure you are getting a plan that will cover important medical care in the case of a serious illness or injury. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department’s goal of increased competition in the Marketplace has resulted in more choices, and increased affordability for consumers across the Commonwealth. We encourage consumers to research and compare plans to find coverage that best fits their needs and provides robust benefits for themselves and their families.”

Pennie provides free help to navigate the application process and plan selection in many languages. Pennie-certified experts including enrollment assisters, health insurance brokers, and Customer Service Representatives are available over the phone, in person, or online. Visit: www.pennie.com/connect to find help near you.

For anyone who was found no longer eligible for Medicaid in 2023 and missed their special enrollment window, Jan. 19 is the last chance to enroll for 2024. Based on income, Pennie health coverage picks up where Pennsylvania’s Medicaid leaves off, but there are important steps that need to be taken to enroll. If you are found no longer eligible for Medicaid during 2024, you will have a limited time after your Medicaid coverage ends to enroll through Pennie. Pennsylvanians who no longer qualify for Medicaid because of changes in income can see large savings on private health plans through Pennie and should follow the steps in letters sent by Pennie to enroll in coverage.

“Your health is too important to go without coverage, and fortunately, Pennsylvanians have options,” Arkoosh said. ‘When you complete your Medicaid renewal, the Department of Human Services will determine whether you are still eligible to receive Medicaid, and if you aren’t, we will automatically and securely transfer you to Pennie so that you can pick a new health plan that’s right for you. If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or if you don’t have health coverage at all, open enrollment is the best time to pick a new plan through Pennie to make sure you’re getting the best cost savings and that you and your loved ones are covered in the new year.”

“Start the new year by giving yourself the gift of affordable, available health coverage,” Street said. “There are too many who remain uninsured especially in the post-pandemic era where elevated rates of diabetes, hypertension and more make COVID more acute for Black and Brown communities. I’m proud to partner with Pennie and the Beckett Life Center to let folks know that the final deadline for health coverage in 2024 – Jan. 19th – is quickly approaching.

More information for those no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage and their options through Pennie can be found at: www.pennie.com/learn/loss-of-medical-assistance-coverage/.

Pennie encourages anyone seeking coverage to go to www.pennie.com before Pennie’s deadline extension on Jan.19 and enroll to get the lowest costs on high-quality plans available in their area. Pennsylvanians interested in shopping for and purchasing health coverage through Pennie can visit the website or call the Pennie Customer Service Center at: 1-844-844-8040. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Open Enrollment.