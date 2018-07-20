New book addresses alarming rate of early puberty among Black girls

BLACKNEWS.COM

Dallas — In the new book, “Understanding My Daughter’s Brown Body, A Mom’s Guide to Raising Body-Confident Black Girls,” award-winning author, teen expert and UrbanGirlz.org founder, Trenette Wilson helps parents deal with the onset of early puberty, examines why Black girls begin puberty nine months to one year earlier than other races of girls and explores the physical, emotional and mental challenges they face as a result.

“Puberty is the cornerstone of reproductive health, yet in a joint study, girls admit to being disappointed by the information they received from their mothers about puberty. Therefore, teens felt unprepared, while moms felt ill equipped to fully help their daughters,” Wilson said, citing a study conducted by Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“The early maturation for some Black girls, beginning as early as 6-years-old, puts them at risk of being perceived as older than they are, disciplined and punished more harshly than their peers and susceptible to sexual abuse and exploitation,” continued Wilson.

Her goal is to inform parents about the health challenges and physical risks unique to Black girls and to equip them with the tools to navigate their daughter’s development. Chapters include: “My Daughter’s Brown Body” and “Stress, Health, Mentality and Emotions,” and much more all written to help parents communicate more effectively.

Wilson will kick off the release of her new book with a free online chat with parents Friday, July 27, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. CST. where she will reveal the top reasons girls start puberty early and review highlights of the new book.

For more information about “Understanding My Daughter’s Brown Body,” to register for the parent chat or for interviews, please contact Miriam Glover at [email protected] or call 1-800-291-6492.

About the Author

Trenette Wilson is the founder and CEO of the National Association of Urban Etiquette Professionals (NAUEP), the largest association of debutante and etiquette professionals providing workshops to underserved communities in the nation. NAUEP also provides etiquette and debutante certification and materials to schools, churches and organizations impacting 50,000 youth annually. The organization’s website, www.urbangirlz.org, has gained national attention and accolades for its ability to reach today’s urban girls and teens and the people who serve them.