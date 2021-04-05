Lincoln University announces the opening of a campus menstrual hub to continue the fight of ending the stigma of period poverty

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Lincoln University has opened the Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub sponsored by No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Incorporated to help educate students about menstrual health and women’s health while providing free feminine hygiene products to students in need.

As part of Women’s History Month activities, the first Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub Pop-Up Shop opened from noon to 3 p.m. on March 26 in the Wellness Center. The full-time hub will be located in the Student Union Building in the Student Life office.

The Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub will also have products in the Women’s Center and Health Services for students at no cost.

Junior nursing major Lauren Wilkerson serves as the student founder and president Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub, which has external partnerships with Diva Cares International donations, Period the Menstrual Movement, Lola, and Always Best Care Philadelphia. On-campus partners include the Office of Student Life and Development, CARE Team, Health Services, and the Women’s Center.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to offer our students a safe, welcoming space that provides products, understanding, and period care, and we couldn’t have done this without our valued partners,” Lyndsay Raymond, executive director for Student Success, said.

The Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub is sponsored by No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit Incorporated, a local non-profit organization working toward ending the stigma of period poverty and taboos related to the menstrual cycle led by Lincoln alumna Mrs. Lynette Medley ‘90. The campus menstrual hub is the first HBCU satellite hub to be sponsored by No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Incorporated.

“It just makes me overjoyed to have formed an organization so impactful,” Wilkerson said. “There is an alarming amount of women, especially those in the Black community that do not have access to proper menstrual hygiene products. I am grateful to have built this relationship with Mrs. Medley.”

There will be a significant educational aspect to the Periodt Menstrual Hub along with the necessary menstrual resources. There will be resources and conversations around normalizing menstrual cycles, health, and hygiene, uterine care, proper usage of sustainable options such as menstrual cups, healthcare resources, and life skills on budgeting and nutrition.

Also, the University plans to hold crucial conversations about bodily autonomy, consent, and healthy relationships. The hub will host speakers to discuss these issues further.

“Our goal for Lincoln University is to create an environment for students to learn about menstrual health and to end period poverty by providing feminine hygiene products to students in need,” Medley said.

To learn how to support the hub or for more information, contact Lyndsay Raymond at [email protected] or Lauren Wilkerson at: [email protected].

Follow the Periodt Menstrual Supply Hub on Instagram at: @periodt.lu.