Let’s debunk six myths about the flu shot

The seasons are changing and with winter comes, unfortunately, the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests a flu vaccination is your best protection against influenza.

While flu is most serious for older Americans and individuals with certain chronic conditions, it can affect people of all ages. The CDC says the best way to protect yourself and your family is by getting a vaccine early. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone, ages 6 months and up, with few exceptions.

“Annual flu shots can prevent you from missing work or an important event that you have been looking forward to attending,” said Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health for UnitedHealthcare.

If you’re unsure whether the vaccine is right for you and your family, some important information may help cut through the confusion. Here are a few common myths and the facts that help disprove them:

Myth #1: Flu shots don’t really work

Facts: According to the CDC, the flu vaccine reduces the risk of the illness by between 40% and 60%. The vaccine’s effectiveness depends on multiple factors, including the amount of time between vaccination and exposure to the disease, your age and health status. Additionally, flu vaccinations can help protect people around you, especially when the vaccine is well matched to viruses circulating in a given year.

Myth #2: I got vaccinated last year, so I should be good for this year, too

Facts: The flu virus changes each year, so flu vaccines change as well. Plus, the body’s immune response to a flu vaccine declines over time, which is why the CDC advises yearly vaccination as the best option for protection.

Myth #3: I exercise and eat healthy food, so I don’t need to get vaccinate

Facts: It is true that being healthy may help you recover from illness more quickly, but it may not prevent you from getting or spreading the flu. Healthy people can be infected and spread the flu virus without showing symptoms.

Myth #4: I got the COVID-19 vaccine, so I can’t get the flu vaccine

Facts: The viruses are different, and so are the vaccines used to prevent them. There are no interactions between the vaccines, and both are recommended by the CDC to help maintain optimal health. Additionally, if you want to save a trip, you can get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time. Additional vaccines can be given at the same time you receive your influenza or COVID vaccinations.

Myth #5: The flu vaccine causes strong side effects

Facts: The side effects of the flu vaccine are generally mild. Some people may have soreness, redness or swelling where the shot was given, a low-grade fever or minor aches, but these issues are typically short-lived. The CDC stresses, because of how the vaccines are produced, you cannot get influenza from the flu shot or the nasal spray vaccine.

Myth #6: Getting the flu is not that serious

Facts: The flu illness can vary from mild to severe. When severe, it may result in hospitalization and even death. Reducing the risk of flu is especially important for these groups:

• People who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or chronic lung disease

• People 65 and older

• Pregnant women

• Young children, especially those under 5 years old

Even for people outside of these groups, flu symptoms can disrupt work, school or social life for several weeks or more.

Now is the time to get a flu vaccine, which is considered preventive, and, in most cases, covered through employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid health plans. Vaccines are available through primary care physicians, convenience care clinics and most local pharmacies.

Prevent missing out on winter activities by getting caught up on vaccination.

To find a flu shot location near you, visit: UHCFluLocator.com.