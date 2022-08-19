Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.

As a global leader in women’s health, Hologic Inc. and Mary J. Blige are encouraging women to continue scheduling their annual mammograms while emphasizing the importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam.

The sponsorship is the latest effort from Hologic to reinforce the importance of preventive care and Well Woman Exams. In addition to the sweepstakes, Hologic has also produced a public service announcement featuring Blige, which will be shown throughout each concert venue prior to the show, sharing more about what it means for women to make their health a priority. The company will also work with Blige during the tour to shine a light on the need to increase access to screening for all women, including those who live in communities in need of resources like 3D mammography.

“Over the past two years, we’ve been proud to partner with Mary on a number of initiatives to encourage women to prioritize life-saving screenings,” said Steve MacMillan, the company’s chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour as it’s a powerful way to reach millions of women — both online and in-person — with our message about the critical importance of screenings.”

Through Thursday, September 8, Philadelphia consumers can visit ScreeningsForHer.com for a chance to win a pair of concert tickets for the upcoming show. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and will be notified on September 9. Hologic Inc. is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Philadelphia on September 22.

For more information, official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, visit: www.ScreeningsforHer.com.