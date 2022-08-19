Image

7:19 AM / Sunday August 21, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
19 Aug 2022

Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 19, 2022 Category: Health Posted by:

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige recently announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.  

 As a global leader in women’s health, Hologic Inc. and Mary J. Blige are encouraging women to continue scheduling their annual mammograms while emphasizing the importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam.

The sponsorship is the latest effort from Hologic to reinforce the importance of preventive care and Well Woman Exams. In addition to the sweepstakes, Hologic has also produced a public service announcement featuring Blige, which will be shown throughout each concert venue prior to the show, sharing more about what it means for women to make their health a priority. The company will also work with Blige during the tour to shine a light on the need to increase access to screening for all women, including those who live in communities in need of resources like 3D mammography.

“Over the past two years, we’ve been proud to partner with Mary on a number of initiatives to encourage women to prioritize life-saving screenings,” said Steve MacMillan, the company’s chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour as it’s a powerful way to reach millions of women — both online and in-person — with our message about the critical importance of screenings.”

Image

Through Thursday, September 8,  Philadelphia consumers can visit ScreeningsForHer.com for a chance to win a pair of concert tickets for the upcoming show. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and will be notified on September 9.  Hologic Inc. is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Philadelphia on September 22.

For more information, official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, visit: www.ScreeningsforHer.com.

Related Posts

Mary J. Blige’s husband files for increase in spousal support, says he can’t pay rent with $30,000 per month and has been hospitalized from divorce stress Mary J. Blige and Fantinel Winery announce the launch of Sun Goddess Wines Default ThumbnailMary J. Blige to play Betty Shabazz in film “Parallel Lives”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Conscious Queens: An interview with Ms. Gina Booker

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email I first met recent Chestnut Hill College graduate Gina Booker at an open...

Health

Hologic and Mary J. Blige launch “Good Morning Gorgeous” Sweepstakes to increase awareness of the importance of preventive care

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy...

Stateside

Pennsylvania releases new app connecting students and families experiencing homelessness with resources

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced the creation of Finding Your...

Entertainment

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere for “Stockholm Syndrome,” during...

Sports

WNBA’s Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

August 19, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: US Basketball player Brittney Griner looks through bars as she listens...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff