10:00 AM / Tuesday January 10, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
6 Jan 2023

Gearing up for 2023? Start by helping protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia

January 6, 2023 Category: Health

BPT

Stop for a moment and think about your top 5 New Year’s resolutions. If you said them out loud right now, how many would be about your health?

Did they include:

•  exercising more

•  eating more healthily

•  stopping smoking

•  meditating

•  getting more quality sleep

Is getting vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia on your health list?

Some people are at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia – a potentially serious bacterial lung disease – like those 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions such as:

•  asthma

•  diabetes

•  COPD

•  chronic heart disease

Those aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, so it’s important to stay up to date on pneumococcal vaccination.

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike any time of year, and pneumococcal vaccination is available year-round. Even if you’ve already had a previous pneumonia vaccine, your healthcare provider may recommend another vaccine for additional protection.

A new approach to your New Year’s resolutions

One way to keep on track is to prioritize your resolutions. Some will be about consistency, but some you can check off your list quickly, like getting vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist

If you said your top 5 New Year’s resolutions out loud again now, think about why your list should include getting vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia if you’re at increased risk. Because, as you head into the new year, it’s important to let nothing stand in the way of taking your shot at what you want to do in 2023.

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike any time of year, and pneumococcal vaccination is available year-round. Even if you’ve been vaccinated against flu this season, don’t wait to ask your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination.

To learn more about the disease, risks, symptoms and more, visit: KnowPneumonia.com.

