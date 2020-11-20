Four simple tips for a safe and healthy holiday season

BPT

Traditionally, the holiday season is a time to gather with family and friends to reminiscence and celebrate all that has happened throughout the year. But with an ongoing pandemic, many are left looking for new and unique ways to enjoy those time-honored traditions in a way that keeps everyone safe and healthy.

So while things will likely look different than we are accustomed to, that doesn’t mean you and your loved ones have to miss out on those most important and cherished traditions. Instead, consider trying these tips and tricks for safe, socially distant holiday fun.

Host safely

If you plan to host, there are a number of precautions you can take to keep guests safe. If possible, take your gatherings outside where you can increase physical distance and airflow. Choose outdoor activities, such as a bonfire or an active game. If you live in a colder climate, bring out the hats, coats and gloves — and try using a patio or porch heater to warm up.

To limit travel, it is best to only invite people from your local area and limit the number of attendees. Provide information to guests about your local safety guidelines and take steps to prevent spread by providing masks and hand sanitizer.

Get help from the experts

Go virtual

Since you may not be able to see family and friends in-person, consider spending time with your loved ones from afar by using one of the many apps and programs that allow them to gather virtually. To keep the conversation flowing, prepare a list of fun topics, questions to ask or games to play while you are digitally celebrating the season together.

Shop conveniently

Online shopping has never been easier — or safer. Instead of heading out to crowded malls or stores, do as much online shopping as possible. Be sure to start early, as shipping times will likely be delayed and stocking of the season’s most popular gifts may be limited. If you do plan to shop in person, be sure to follow your local guidelines to ensure you stay safe.

Don’t let the pandemic steal your joy and ruin those time-honored holiday traditions. Instead, try following these helpful tips to ensure a safe and healthy season. You might even discover a new tradition to add to the list!