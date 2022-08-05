Feeling down about thin or shedding hair? Simple steps to healthier, fuller locks

August is Hair Loss Awareness Month

Hair is an important part of your personal style every day and when a special event is approaching, such as a wedding, reunion or big birthday, it can help you look and feel your best. If you’re experiencing thinning hair or hair loss, it’s important to know you’re not alone. There are some steps you can take to get healthier hair and boost your confidence, so you can look and feel like the best version of yourself.

“If you’ve noticed your hair doesn’t seem as thick as it used to be or more is falling out than normal, don’t be alarmed. Learning about the causes of hair loss and how you can keep your hair healthy can make a positive impact, no matter your age,” said Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, board certified dermatologist and Viviscal spokesperson.

Hair shedding versus hair loss

It’s normal to shed between 50 and 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. You may temporarily shed more than this for a few months due to stressors such as giving birth, losing a significant amount of weight, or recovering from an illness or operation. As your body readjusts, shedding should go back to normal levels.

Hair loss is different because it occurs when the hair stops growing — this can be caused by things such as medical treatments like chemotherapy, where hair will start to grow again when the treatment stops, or hereditary hair loss, where you have inherited genes that cause hair loss.

In honor of Hair Loss Awareness Month, Dr. Houshmand shares some ways to help maintain hair health and encourage thicker, fuller, healthier hair:

Nourish from the inside: Healthy hair starts from within, so it’s important to look at your diet and eat nourishing foods. Protein is particularly important because it’s a building block for hair, so stock up on lean meats, Greek yogurt, beans and nut butters. Some foods you may not realize are high in protein include avocado, peas, quinoa and chia seeds.

Boost vitamin intake: Supplements can make a big difference in hair health. For example, Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements are clinically proven and specifically formulated with AminoMar™, a proprietary marine collagen complex, along with key vitamins to help achieve thicker hair in as little as three months. This 100% drug-free formula helps with hair diameter and hair shedding.

Wash every other day: A dirty scalp can be itchy and irritating, leaving hair dry and brittle. Washing every other day is the ideal frequency for most people to promote hair health. Use a balanced shampoo and conditioner that gently cleanses the hair and scalp, leaving your hair looking fuller and thicker, like Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner. Learn more at: Viviscal.com.

Mind wet hair: Remember, wet hair is weaker and therefore more vulnerable. Switch up your bathing routine by detangling before your shower rather than after to protect strands. Additionally, consider using a microfiber towel when drying your hair, which is gentler and wicks water away much faster than a standard cotton one.

Celebrity hairstylist and Viviscal ambassador Marissa Marino agrees with Dr. Houshmand about the importance of a proactive approach to healthy hair. She added the following insight based on her expert experience:

Cut heat: When possible, cut down on using heat styling tools or turn the heat down to the lowest effective setting. Explore alternatives that don’t use heat, such as rollers.

Go loose: That slick ponytail or braid may look chic, but it can damage your hair if worn on a regular basis. These styles pull at the roots and can cause breakage mid-strand.

Deep condition: On wash days, leave conditioner on your hair for longer periods of time so it really nourishes hair. Strive for 3-5 minutes before rinsing. Use this time to relax, meditate and destress.

“It’s time to normalize the conversation about thinning hair and hair loss,” Marino said. “These conditions are common and with a few simple steps, you can help your hair be its healthiest yet.”