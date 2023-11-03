Image

8:11 AM / Saturday November 4, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Nov 2023

Culturally-Competent Mental Health Resources in the Philadelphia Region

November 3, 2023

The range of issues the Black mental health professionals on this list focus on include: general anxiety, reproductive anxiety/depression, anger, stress, grief, depression, sexual abuse, self-esteem, ADHD, family, couples, immigrants, seniors, women’s issues, men’s issues, substance abuse, PTSD, education, children/youth, personality disorders, life transitions, LBGT+ and religious trauma.

They also specifically seek to provide safe spaces and holistic care for the African Diaspora, including therapy for racial trauma/justice using a variety of approaches.

Most provide virtual and in-person sessions. Some provide free phone consultations.

Black Men Heal – Provides limited FREE mental health service to Black men. https://blackmenheal.org/ [email protected]

Bourne ANEW LLC/ Kenneth Bourne II – Offers a healing-centered approach to therapy for Black men and boys. https://bourneanew.com/ 215-913-8529 [email protected].

Clinicians of Color – Nationwide listings. https://www.cliniciansofcolor.org/

Delaware Valley Association of Black Psychologists (DVABPsi) https://www.dvabpsi.org 267-282-1062 [email protected].

Dr. Alvin Turner, PhD – General Psychiatry/Psychology 302-777-3202

Dr. Chioma L. Iheagwara – General Psychiatry. 215-787-4380

Dr. Francien Chenoweth Richardson, PsyD and Associates — Immigration evaluations and cross cultural, child/adolescent, depression. Founder of Diaspora Women for Change. 610-647-4400 ext. 3433 or 215-922-2050 [email protected]

Dr. Uche Ukuku – General Psychology. Established “TalkNaija” to destigmatize mental health in the Nigerian community and The Ada Group, a mixed psychoeducational and processing therapy group for first daughters. https://www.drukuku.com/ -267-281-9839 [email protected]

Endeavoring Wellness/ Okichie Davis — Provides immigration evaluations. Trans experience and gender expansiveness. Traditional individual therapy. https://www.e2wellness.com/ 215-469-1356 [email protected]

Evolution Consulting, LLC/ Dr. James Wadley, PhD, LPC – Sex therapy. Scholar/practitioner. Chair of the Counseling and Human Services Department at Lincoln University. Director of the Sex Therapy Program at Council for Relationships. Founder/principal of the Association of Black Sexologists and Clinicians. Editor of the Journal of Black Sexuality and Relationships. http://www.drjameswadley.com 267-249-9452 [email protected]

Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Inc. – Black-owned health care centers with behavioral health division. Several behavioral health locations. https://gphainc.org/. 1-888-296-GPHA

Going Inward Wellness, LLC/ Shesheena A. Bray, M.S.Ed — Mental and emotional wellness practice. https://www.goinginward.com/ 215-839-8258 [email protected]

Ibisanmi Relational Health/ Dr. Christiana Ibilola Awosan — Culturally affirming psychotherapy for individuals, couples and families of color. Free phone consultation. https://www.ibisanmi.com/. 917-310-2662

Kenneth Thomas – Therapy for Black men and boys. https://therapyforblackmen.org/therapists/kenneth-thomas/. 786-244-7477

Latrice R. Lewis, LLC — Specialized training in Accelerated Resolution Therapy with a special focus on those who suffer from any form of anxiety and trauma. https://www.latricelewisllc.com/ 215-687-7050 [email protected]

Life First Therapy/ Dr. Holly Sawyer, PhD, LPC – Therapy for Black women. Free consultation. https://www.lifefirsttherapy.com/ 267-598-5433 [email protected]

Ma’at Therapeutic Services/ Nzingha Ma’at, MS, LPC — Therapy focusing on practices that emphasize the mind/body/spirit connection. Group healing circles available. https://www.maattherapeuticservices.com/ 267-602-1064 [email protected]

Melanated Women’s Health, LLC — Culturally affirming and anti-oppressive therapy services for women. https://melanatedwomenshealth.com/ 215-720-1456 [email protected]

Mental In Mind/Rayshawn Ledet — Therapy for Black men and boys. https://mentalinmind.com/ 609-285-8717 [email protected]

Oshun Family Center – Mental and reproductive health. https://www.oshunfamilycenter.org/ 267-808-2329 [email protected]

Philadelphia Black Women’s Health Alliance – Sister Circle, Girl Circle, mental wellness focus groups, substance abuse/opiods, gambling addiction. https://www.pbwha.org/ 215-225-0394 [email protected]

Sankofa Healing Studio – Social justice informed therapy supporting marginalized youth and adults who are trauma-impacted and system-involved. https://sankofahealingstudio.org/ 215-802-3533 [email protected]

Synchronicity BeWell/ Shaakira Gillette, LCSW — Holistic Therapy which supports the alignment of mind body, emotional and spiritual. https://synchronicity.clientsecure.me/#home 215-475-5638 [email protected]

The Consortium, Inc. – John White, Jr. CEO. A family-oriented, nonprofit Community Mental Health Center including residential rehabilitation services. https://consortiuminc.org/. [email protected]

The Ladipo Group – A Black-owned company founded to increase access to Black therapists and decrease the stigma of mental health treatment. Coaching and wellness for Black employees and more. https://theladipogroup.com/ 267-908-6363 ext.1 [email protected]

The Loveland Foundation – Provides financial assistance for Black women and girls seeking therapy. https://thelovelandfoundation.org/home/

Therapy for Black Girls –– An online resource space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls. National listing of Black therapists. https://providers.therapyforblackgirls.com/ [email protected]

Therapy for Black Men — An online resource space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black men and boys. National listing of Black therapists. https://therapyforblackmen.org/therapists/ 646-780-8278 [email protected]

WES Health System –– Named after Dr. Warren E. Smith, a prominent African American psychiatrist who was committed to providing quality behavioral health care to the underserved. Locations in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. https://drwes.org/ 215-455-3900 [email protected]

