List of places offering free meals, safe spaces for students while Philly schools are closed due to coronavirus

All schools within the School District of Philadelphia will be closed, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

The District is coordinating with the City’s Office of Children and Families, Parks & Recreation, and many other departments and nonprofit partners to provide meal service and activities in safe spaces throughout the city.

Up to two shelf-stable meals for youth are available at these schools Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – noon:

See list here: phila.gov/2020-03-14-find-free-meals-and-safe-spaces-for-students-while-schools-are-closed/