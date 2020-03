The Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline has been set up and is now open. The helpline will serve to answer residents questions, and for doctors and nurses to report cases of coronavirus.

You can call 1 (800) 722-7112 to get information on the following:

-Information on current or pessing coronavirus updates.

-If you think you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

-How does coronavirus impact your daily life

For more info on coronavirus (COVID-19) visit phila.gov/COVID-19