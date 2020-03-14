Free meals for K-12 students in PA whose schools are closed due to #coronavirus COVID-19. See attachment below from PA Dept. of Education
14 Mar 2020
Free meals for K-12 students in PA whose schools are closed due to coronavirus
Recent News
Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly
March 12, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence, right, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott,...
Welcome a four-legged family member with care
March 12, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email Tips for a successful, lifelong pet adoption FAMILY FEATURES Bringing home a new...
Pastor, author and social media celeb seeks to change futures –– just in time for Women’s History Month
March 12, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email Charlotte, N.C.– Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the many successes...
With spreading virus comes fears and lots of stockpiling
March 13, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – A customer walks past mostly empty shelves that normally...
‘Very much alive’: Biden victorious in 4 more primary states
March 13, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his...
Spring 2020 exhibition opening: ‘Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design’
March 12, 2020
Tweet Share Pin Email Fri., Mar 20th 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Free with RSVP On Friday, March 20,...
Leave a Comment