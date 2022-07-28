Boost Your Mood during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond

Behavioral health issues don’t discriminate. But the stigma around asking for help can be a powerful deterrent in some minority communities.

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) is committed to ending that stigma by making it as easy as possible to find the level of supports and services you need.

Our Boost Your Mood campaign at DBHIDS.org/boost offers information in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese on resources dedicated to helping all Philadelphians — from phone numbers for direct and immediate care to an anonymous screening to help people understand their needs, to information about specialized care for families, for those responding to trauma and violence, for faith and spiritual leaders, and much more.

“DBHIDS is committed to addressing trauma, achieving equity, and engaging community every month of the year,” said DBHIDS Commissioner Jill Bowen, Ph.D. “Heightening the significance of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month helps us specifically target communities — regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or identity — who may be unaware of the services available to help deal with the multiple traumas we’ve all experienced. It has been a difficult 15 months filled with isolation, uncertainty, financial insecurity, political and social unrest, and increased violence. It’s OK to not be OK. You’re not alone. DBHIDS is here to help.”

For more information about DBHIDS, visit: www.DBHIDS.org.