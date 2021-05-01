Image

1 May 2021

Avocado Date Shake!

Recipe and photo by Moni Jones

Try out one of my favorite smoothies I love to make: the avocado date shake. This sweet n’ tasty shake is real simple to make. Although it is a shake, you can also eat with a spoon instead of using a straw. The dates are really sweet so you don’t need to add sugar. Avocados are loaded with good fats i.e. monounsaturated from plants that lower cholesterol. They are also high in fiber, improve heart health, vision and contain vitamin K, potassium, folate, copper and more nutrients.

This healthy fab avocado date shake, which is also a popular Vietnamese drink, only takes 90 seconds to make. No excuses.

Image

Ingredients:

1 avocado (the biggest one you can buy)
One 5 oz can of carnation evaporated milk or a non-dairy milk alternative
5 pitted dates
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Peel avocado, and put in food processor (be sure to remove pit from avocado before placing in food processor). Add in dates, evaporated milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Blend in food processor for about 15 seconds or when your desired texture is reached

…Enjoy your sweet delicious drink!

