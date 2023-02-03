Image

2:05 AM / Sunday February 5, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Feb 2023

Are you ready to prioritize your health goals?

February 3, 2023

Help protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia.

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to reflect on your health goals from the past year. It’s also a great time to set up new ones to reach for. This is especially important for people aged 19-64 with certain underlying medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, COPD, or chronic heart disease, who are at an increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia — a potentially serious bacterial lung disease. Those aged 65 or older are also at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia, so it’s important to stay up to date on pneumococcal vaccination.

The importance of vaccination in your health journey 

Actress, comedian, author, and television personality Sherri Shepherd is working with Pfizer to help educate adults aged 19-64 with certain underlying medical conditions about their increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia and the importance of getting vaccinated to help prevent it.

“I’ve been on a public journey with my health for several years now, and I try to prioritize the things that help keep my health goals in line, like long walks. “Because I have diabetes, I am at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia,” said Shepherd, who took her shot at many things last year, including moving across the country and starting exciting new projects.

How to start your health journey

Shepherd credits the success of her health journey to focusing on mindfulness and prioritizing peace. She says the biggest things she can recommend to others starting their health journey include:

•  Getting consistent sleep

•  Drinking more water

•  Finding a way to move your body that works for you

•  Expressing gratitude

•  Trying meditation

•  Making sure you talk to a doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination

Shepherd continued, “I know that vaccination is one of the best ways to help prevent pneumococcal pneumonia from getting in the way of taking my shot at living my best life.”

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist

To learn more about the disease, risks, symptoms and more, visit: KnowPneumonia.com.

