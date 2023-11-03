988 Diaspora Campaign says Black Therapists Matter 

The campaign seeks to promote awareness of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and access to treatment

Stigmas and other barriers often prevent people of African descent from seeking treatment for their mental illness. One of the primary barriers is a lack of Black mental health professionals. This fact has spurred the 988 African Diaspora Campaign to develop a listing of local culturally competent mental healthcare providers in addition to promoting use of the 988 Lifeline to the African Diaspora (Africans, African Americans, Caribbean and Afro-Latino). Initiated by Fun Times Magazine and funded by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, the campaign promotes awareness and use of the federal 988 Mental Health Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline is also being promoted as an alternative to calling 911 when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, which often has negative results for Black people when the police arrive.

The facts

Nationally, 4% of psychologists (American Psychological Association, 2018), 2% of psychiatrists (American Psychiatric Association, 2021), 22% of social workers (Institute for Health Workforce Equity, 2020), 7% of marriage and family counselors, and 11% of professional counselors are reported to be Black.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, other barriers to Black patients seeking mental healthcare include disparities within mental health care services. Black patients often receive poor quality of care and lack access to culturally competent care compared to the general population. Differences in how Black patients express symptoms of emotional distress often contribute to misdiagnosis. Physician-patient communication differs for Black and white patients. One study found that physicians were 23% more verbally dominant and engaged in 33% less patient-centered communication with Black patients than with white patients.

“This is why we want to make sure our people are well-received and respected by healthcare providers,” stated Eric Nzeribe, publisher of Funtimes. “We are seeking to connect with Black mental health professionals that can speak to the public on issues that specifically affect the mental health of people of African descent. We are urging Black people to call 988 in an emergency and connect with the providers on our list for long-term treatment. Hopefully, this will encourage people to connect with them and seek the care they need.”

Holly Sawyer, PhD, LPC, NCC, CAADC, SAP founder of Life First Therapy, offers a special focus on helping professional Black women navigate micro-aggressions in the workplace. “Black women in general face mental health concerns around depression, anxiety, trauma and racism,” Sawyer pointed out. “It is important for Black people to understand that all people have mental health. However, not everyone has a mental illness. Therapy is not just for people who have a mental illness. Furthermore, therapy is not just for white people. When Black folk think therapy is just for white people, it upholds the stigma further. It is important for Black people to know that they can go to therapy for anything that they feel they need to process and it does not necessarily mean you have a mental illness.”

Why Black therapists matter

A 2022 study —the Black Mental Health Workforce Survey — in partnership with Black Psychiatrists of America, Inc. and The National Association of Black Social Workers, Inc., details the concerns of Black mental health professionals. Many of them must fight bias in the profession and micro-aggressions on the job, as well as fight for their Black patients. “Psychiatry is a white-dominated field, and I am constantly reminded that as a Black woman, I will never fully belong,” wrote Amanda J. Calhoun in a commentary on Slate. “When I bring up white staff’s differential treatment or point out the unprofessional and harsh descriptors they use when talking about Black patients, they are protected by administrators and I am routinely targeted and retaliated against by white staff… I am forced to find strategic ways to advocate for my Black patients, while constantly watching my back, and I should not have to.”

Why do Black therapists matter? Black patients need therapists who are culturally responsive to their needs. They shouldn’t have to explain their culture to a therapist in order to get the proper help. Black therapists provide a safer, more welcoming space for Black people seeking therapy. Black mental health professionals think providing people with information on accessing culturally competent therapists is an important move.

“African Americans have been traumatized, victimized and oppressed since arriving in the U.S.,” said Sheila Bennett, a retired social worker. “Conceivably, mental health therapy could help resolve and address these issues. While therapeutic counseling has been an option available, the magnitude of African American providers of this service is quite inadequate. Historically it has been hard to trust Europeans providing counseling on such personal matters. It’s like going to the perpetrator of a crime and asking for help with your most sensitive life matters. Trust is crucial for effective counseling. There’s a comfort in confiding in someone who can empathize, which makes for more effective processes. This usually comes with the territory in Black-on-Black therapy.”

Sawyer agreed wholeheartedly. “It is important to seek care from a culturally competent therapist because they will be supportive and understanding of how your culture impacts you,” she explained. “Culturally- competent therapists won’t gaslight you or victim-blame. Culturally competent therapists make you feel heard, validated and seen.”

The 988 Diaspora Campaign Culturally Competent Providers List includes 29 Black mental health providers that focus on a wide-range of issues and reflect the diaspora – Africans, African Americans and Caribbean. They also specifically seek to provide safe spaces and holistic care for the African Diaspora, including therapy for racial trauma/justice using a variety of approaches. Most provide virtual and in-person sessions. Some provide free phone consultations.

Dr. Uche Ukuku who practices General Psychology, established “TalkNaija” to destigmatize mental health therapy in the Nigerian community. Bourne ANEW LLC/Kenneth Bourne II offers a healing-centered approach to therapy for Black men and boys. Black Men Heal provides limited free mental health service to Black men. Endeavoring Wellness/ Okichie Davis provides immigration evaluations, Trans experience and gender expansiveness therapy. Melanated Women’s Health, LLC provides culturally affirming, anti-oppressive therapy for women. Philadelphia Black Women’s Health Alliance offers Sister Circle, Girl Circle and mental wellness focus groups. The Loveland Foundation provides financial assistance for Black women and girls seeking therapy. Sankofa Healing Studio offers social justice informed therapy supporting marginalized youth and adults who are trauma-impacted and system-involved. Organizations like Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Inc. and WES Health System provide behavioral health services to the underserved at several locations in the Delaware Valley.

Being stressed and depressed are often the result of being oppressed. The campaign wants to get out the message that if you or a loved one are angry, stressed, depressed, anxious or going through a mental health crisis, don’t call the police. Call, chat or text 988 in an emergency to talk to a therapist, then make an appointment with a Black therapist from the list we’ve provided in this article. Help is available. We’ve got your back! Questions to ask your therapist to ensure they’re sensitive to your needs.

To make sure you’re getting the help you need, here are some questions you should ask a therapist of any background.

Remember, you’re completely valid in asking these questions and in no way should you feel bad for asking. When your mental health is on the line, every precaution should be taken.

∙ Have you ever had a patient with my background?

∙ Are you knowledgeable about my culture and are you aware of any biases or misconceptions you may have about it that could affect my treatment from you?

∙ How have you handled clients that have had issues with racism, discrimination, homophobia, or religion?

∙ Are you uncomfortable speaking about matters concerning race, sexuality, identity, or suicide?

∙ Are you open to feedback?

∙ What type of therapy do you provide?

∙ What insurance do you accept? What are your payment plans?

