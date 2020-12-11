Wendy Williams confirmed that her mother, Shirley Williams passed away many weeks ago

ABOVE PHOTO: Wendy Williams (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Unfortunately, the first week of December has brought sadness to the entertainment world as we mourn the loss of two lives. Eve actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, succumbed to a private battle with colon cancer on December 7. Producer/actor Robert Townsend, who directed her in BAPS, her first leading role in Hollywood, posted a moving tribute to the comedienne on his Facebook page. Said Robert, “I couldn’t find anybody that I thought had the charisma and would create the comedy chemistry, I wanted to star opposite Halle Berry. Then Faizon says there’s a girl in my acting class , that you should meet.” Faizon was right, so Robert told the studio he found the perfect girl but she has no credits. The executives thought he was crazy. He still brought her in for callbacks, but Natalie took one look at half of the biggest Black actresses in Hollywood, and told him, “I can’t do this.” Continued Robert, “When she walked in the room for the audition, Halle saw she was nervous and jumped up from the couch and hugged her so tightly to comfort her and then the hand of God showed up, their chemistry was unbelievable. She was cast on the spot.” Robert ended with, “Thankfully we will always get to see you as your work lives on.”……..

Wendy Williams confirmed that her mother, Shirley Williams, also died. During the December 7 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show hostess told the audience that Shirley died “beautifully and peacefully” while surrounded by “love,” adding that her mother passed away “many, many, many, many weeks ago.” This tragic moment occurred just as the trailer for Wendy’s biopic which will air January 30, 2021 on Lifetime has been released. The trailer shows rough moments in Wendy’s life, including the time she fainted on-air in her Statue of Liberty Halloween Costume, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s infidelity and her having to be admitted to a drug rehabilitation facility……….

Multi-award winning Grey’s Anatomy Executive Producer/Director Debbie Allen, who also portrays Catherine Avery on the ABC hit drama, has joined forces with Dr. Guy Fisher, to bring his life story to tracescreen in 2021-2022. Dubbed “The Real Godfather of Harlem,” Dr. Fisher once owned the Apollo Theater and was a real-life Robin Hood to Harlemites. After serving 38 years of a life sentence for his involvement in the infamous drug lord Nicky Barnes’ The Council, which dealt heroin, Dr. Fisher has been released from Yazoo, Mississippi Federal Prison. While incarcerated, he earned a Master’s Degree and PHD in sociology. Allen was introduced to him many years ago by her protege, the late Gene Anthony Ray, who portrayed Leroy on Fame. Says Allen, “Guy has chosen education and creativity over hate.”………

According to reports, Rashida Jones, who has led MSNBC’s breaking news coverage, will start as the head of the cable news network on February 1, 2021. Jones will become the first Black woman to take charge of a major television network. She currently oversees daytime news coverage for the network and breaking news and specials for NBC’s broadcast news division. The former director of live programming for the Weather Channel, Jones joined NBC Universal seven years ago……