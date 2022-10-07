Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, she was personally targeted and it is unacceptable

ABOVE PHOTO: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

Following Kanye West totally disrespecting people of color around the globe by making White Lives Matter t-shirts a part of his Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week, the rapper had the nerve to poke fun at Vogue Global Fashion Editor At Large, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s criticism of the shirts. Vogue issued a statement in defense of her. Gabriella is the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover. “Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor, ” the publication wrote on Tuesday, on Twitter and Instagram. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the statement continued. ” In the statement, it was also mentioned that Kanye had a private meeting with her on Tuesday. By the way, Gabriella’s boots, which unknown to Mr. Thinks He’s A Fashionista, are vintage Manolo Blahnik, and were some of the most sought after boots when they came out…….

R&B Queen Vocalist Annyett Royale is the hottest new artist, charting #1 on the Top 40 Indie Music Singles Chart with the single “You’re The One” on Royale Records. Annyett isn’t stopping there, as she just released a new single entitled “I Wanna Know,” which is #10 on the Top 40 Indie Music Singles Chart. Annyett is a former No Limit Records recording artist, who has opened for Ashanti, Ja Rule, Dru Hill, and others………

On October 4 on “Sherri,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd spoke to Tamera Mowry-Houseley. While chatting about her new book, Tamera recalled the reaction her co-hosts on “The Real” had when she spoke about being a sensual person. Said Tamera, “So, on “The Real,” whenever I used to talk about sex….all the other girls would be like “What, Tamera?!” “I’m like, guys. I’ve been married for over a decade, and I have two kids. What do you think?” She went on to admit, “But I’m actually a very sensual human being. And I own that. And I talk about that in the book. You know, to be happily married for over ten years to a sensual woman, you got to have sex goals.” Sherri and Tamera went on to play a game called “Sex Goals.”…..

While all is well with Tamera’s marriage, unfortunately her twin sister Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, the “Game” star filed papers in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason their marriage has ended. Tia is asking a judge for joint custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. She is also asking the judge to end the court’s ability to give either her or Cory spousal support. They do have a prenuptial agreement. The estranged couple exchanged vows in 2008……