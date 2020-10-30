Vanessa Bryant, has put the Irvine, California home up for sale for nearly $2 million

ABOVE PHOTO: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Tongues are wagging that Kerry Washington is one of the very busy celebrities who are using their brand to urge Americans to get out and vote on November 3. Joined by her husband, former NFL all pro cornerback turned actor/producer Nnamdi Asomugha, the Emmy award winning actress is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris’s campaign. Over the weekend of October 24-26, the power couple returned to the campaign trail, working with volunteers, as the “Scandal” star spoke at a rally in Arizona………

The nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards have been unveiled, according to various reports. Leading the pack with the most nominations this year are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, with eight nominations each. Both entertainers are competing for the Artist of the Year, along with other categories. Coming in second is Megan Thee Stallion, who was tapped for New Artist of the Year, as well as for several nods she shares with Cardi B for their summer mega-hit “WAP,” with a total of five nominations. The 2020 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. EST. ….

Our prayers and condolences go out to Jamie Foxx, whose younger sister DeOndra Dixon passed away at the age of 36. The Oscar winner announced her death Monday on Instagram. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” he wrote of his sibling, who was born with Down syndrome. Actress Porscha Coleman posted on Facebook that DeOndra had a huge crush on singer/actor Chris Brown, always dancing with him at parties, and she would tease DeOndra back and forth about him. Brown shared her passing over the weekend on social media. Meanwhile, Jamie says he’s finding solace by leaning on the memories of a “grin as wide as the Rio Grande, and experiences they shared.” …………

According to real estate sources, the widow of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has put a home the two of them owned up for sale for nearly $2 million. The couple reportedly bought the house in Irvine, California in 2013. The single-story residence is a few miles away from the Bryants’ main home in Newport Coast. Sitting in a gated community, the Tuscan-style home, which Vanessa and Kobe purchased as an investment, boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms…….