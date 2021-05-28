ABOVE PHOTO: Usher (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Quarantine Baby Boom! According to reports, Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoeohea are expecting their second child together! The smooth crooner and Jenn are already parents to baby girl, Sovereign Bo, who was born in September 2020. Jenn is vice president of A&R at Epic Records. In additional baby news, sources say rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and his stunning wife Eudoxie Bridges are expecting a boy. Eudoxie is said to be 28 weeks pregnant. The baby will be Luda’s fourth child and his first boy. His other three children are girls……Lastly, supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed a baby girl by a surrogate mother, and Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor also welcomed their first child together, daughter Keziah Taylor on May 23…….

Anthony Anderson is one busy guy these days. He recently shared that he has lost eight pounds with the “Will Smith Weight Loss Challenge.” The former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” shared his pandemic weight gain photo on social media recently, saying this is the worst shape he has been in for many years. Meanwhile, Anderson also partnered with Advil to inspire vaccine confidence through the #AfterMyShot campaign in Los Angeles. With “black-ish” ending after Season Eight and “mixed-ish” canceled, there is a rumor floating that the shows’ creator Kenya Barris and Eva Longoria are developing “brown-ish” at ABC………

Actor, writer, producer Bill Duke stars in the highly anticipated Warner Bros Pictures crime drama “No Sudden Move” with Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, streaming on HBO Max beginning July 1. The world premiere and red-carpet event will take place June 18 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, two weeks ahead of its streaming release date. Directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, Duke plays OG (Original Gangster), with a star-studded ensemble………

The Women Songwriters’ Hall of Fame (WSHOF), founded to honor women whose body of work represents the best of the heritage and legacy of modern American music, will pay homage to ten noteworthy female songwriters on June 25. The stellar event taking place at the opulent Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, will celebrate some of music’s finest songwriters and composers in a magnificent moment to mark their careers and classic songs. The honorees include Roberta Flack, Valerie Simpson, Tawatha Agee, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Deniece Williams and Naomi Judd…