Image

8:08 PM / Friday June 28, 2019

Visit Dorchester
28 Jun 2019

Tyler Perry has landed a straight-to-series order for a White House drama called “The Oval” for BET

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 28, 2019 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Tyler Perry  (Photo: By Helga Esteb / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

It is hard to believe that 10 years ago on June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson went on to glory. Long before “Black Lives Matter,” “Change.org,” and the “Marriage Equality” movement, we saw the King of Pop championing social justice issues. In fact, his moniker should have been social justice leader. Michael was not afraid to push the envelope when he took on controversial social issues in an effort to bring the world’s attention to them. Twenty-four years ago on June 16, 1995, the musical phenomenon released his album “HIStory: Past, Present, and Future,” which debuted the iconic song “They Don’t Care About Us.” Although haters and critics tried to defame the lyrics, Michael set them straight when he gave the New York Times a statement that included: “The song in fact is about the pain of prejudice and hate and is a way to draw attention to social and political problems. I am the voice of the accused and the attacked. I am the voice of everyone.”………..

Image

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Tyler Perry has set up a new project at Viacom as part of his multiyear content partnership with the media behemoth. The multihyphenate has landed a straight-to-series order for the White House drama The Oval at Viacom-owned cable network BET. The project, starring Ed Quinn and Kim Moore as the first couple, is one of two dramas, two comedies and a live-holiday themed production set to air on BET between October 2019 and September 2020. Said Perry in a statement, “I’ve been hard at work in The Oval and can’t wait to share this story with audiences. “………

One day after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award and putting on an epic performance on June 23 at the BET Awards, Mary J. Blige is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic album, “My Life,” with the debut of her own lipstick, French Silk. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to create the shade, which is nude. Said Mary, “The campaign is all about me loving me and finding myself.” Mary is also getting ready to head out on tour with Nas……..

On June 22, Hollywood Unlocked honored several influencers during its inaugural “Hollywood Unlocked Social Impact Brunch Powered by PrettyLittleThing.com.” The lavishly decorated event took place at the Sunset Room in Hollywood. Honorees in attendance were Teyana Taylor, Angela Yee and Melyssa Ford. Additional honorees acknowledged during the program were Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Floyd Mayweather, Nick Cannon, Karen Clark Sheard and the late Nipsey Hussle. The event was co-hosted by HU founder Jason Lee and comedian/actress B.Simone. Sponsors included Ciroc and Limitless X.     

Related Posts

Bombshell! Tyler Perry’s family secret revealed Tyler Perry offers to pay for funerals of twin toddlers 4-alarm fire damages Tyler Perry Studios in Ga.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Tyler Perry has landed a straight-to-series order for a White House drama called “The Oval” for BET

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tyler Perry  (Photo: By Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Seniors

Ask the expert: Vision health as you age

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Many people expect their eyesight to decline with age – perhaps requiring...

Color Of Money

Three small things (plus one big thing) that you can do to add value to your home

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Envision Distinction composite decking in Rustic Walnut. BPT When it comes...

Sports

On His Own Terms

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Bernard Hopkins made it to the Atlantic City Boxing Hall Of Fame by...

Oasis

Victims question Kamala Harris’ record on clergy abuse

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during the National Action Network...

Commentary

Trump did the right thing

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This image released Friday, June 21, 2019 by the U.S. military’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff