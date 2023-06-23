ABOVE PHOTO: Trevor Noah (Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

Jonathan Majors is going to trial in August on domestic violence charges. For the first time, the embattled actor appeared in person in a lower Manhattan courtroom June 20 in the ongoing assault case. During the brief proceedings, the judge set his trial date to start August 3. The “Creed :3” star’s new girlfriend, “Harlem” actress Meagan Good accompanied him to court. The courtroom appearance lasted around three minutes. Jonathan was arrested on March 25 in the Big Apple on domestic violence allegations and was later charged with several counts of assault and aggravated harassment of Grace Jabbari, whom he is no longer involved with.

ALLBLK hosted two events at the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami from June 14-18, including their annual “Shoot Your Shot” casting event and ALLBLK Pool Party. ABFF brings together the best talent, artists, executives and filmmakers, from around the world for five days of screenings, talk events, exclusive parties and high-powered networking. The ALLBLK Pool Party at The National Hotel was a celebration with ALLBLK talent and ABFF guests in attendance, including Omarion, Romeo Miller, Judge Lynn Toler, Chyna Lane and Lance Gross.

Comedian, writer and television personality Trevor Noah is launching a new original podcast Spotify, reports UPI. According to a press release from Spotify, the podcast “will blend Trevor’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of its moment.” Noah said in a statement, “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

According to multiple reports, Pharrell Williams debuted his first collection as Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director on June 20 with a star-studded runway show that took place in Paris, France. Celebrities sitting in the front row of this historic moment in fashion included power couples Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, LeBron and Savannah James, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya and more. The collection consisted of 75 looks.