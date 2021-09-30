Image

9:14 PM / Thursday September 30, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
30 Sep 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy soul food lunch at Melba’s in Harlem

September 30, 2021 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Melba Wilson with Prince Harry and Meghan

By Flo Anthony

Thirteen months after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she had an “entanglement” with singer/songwriter August Alsina during a brief separation from her husband Will Smith, the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” is sounding like two can play that game. The Oscar nominated actor told GQ magazine, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.” While many people thought that Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, Will told GQ that was not the case. While he refrained from totally spilling the beans on himself, this little chat with the popular men’s publication, was a prelude to Will’s upcoming memoir…..

On September 23, Starz hosted a star-studded red carpet world premiere screening and concert event in celebration of the new original series BMF at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia. The evening began with a screening of the series’ first episode, which aired September 26 on Starz. In homage to the Black Mafia Family, attendees wore all black attire to the outdoor event. Following the screening, series executive producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, BMF recurring star, Snoop Dogg and others performed. Other attendees included cast members Lil Meech, Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Kash Doll, along with celebrities T.I., 2 Chainz, Flo Rida, Monica, Kandi Burruss, Angie Stone, Clifton Powell, and Charles Oakley, whose upcoming cooking show, Chopping It Up With Oakley, debuts October 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox Soul…..

Image

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a soul food lunch at Melba’s in Harlem in the Big Apple on September 25 after the Duchess read an excerpt from her book, “The Bench,” to children at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem. When they arrived at Melba’s, owner Melba Wilson told them, “I hope you’re hungry,” to which Meghan replied, “Oh, yes.” The royal couple donated $25,000 to the restaurant’s employee relief fund. According to a spy witness, the Sussexes noshed on catfish with chipotle mayo, spring rolls, black-eyed peas and collard greens, with Harry also trying the chicken and waffles. Sources say the Prince told Wilson that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, often cooks collard greens for them. While in the Big Apple, Harry and Meghan checked into The Carlyle on the Upper East Side, where they hit the Bemelman Bar for dinner and a nightcap with their friends Misha Nono and Mickey Hess, according to a guest of a guest……..

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer songwriter Howard Hewett’s hometown of Akron, Ohio honored the favored son by renaming Cadillac Boulevard Howard Hewett, Jr Way at an official ceremony on October 2 at Brichtel High School during Hewett’s alma mater’s football game half-time celebration. Hewett was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. He started on the road to stardom as a child singing gospel with his older sisters in the Hewett Singers. He rose to international fame as the lead vocalist of the Grammy winning R&B-soul vocal group Shalamar. After leaving the group, he embarked upon a successful solo career and is known for classic hits like “Say Amen,” “Stay,” and “I’m For Real.”……..

