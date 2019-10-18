The Apollo Theater has added additional casting for the encore production of staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”

ABOVE PHOTO: Ta-Nehisi Coates

By Florence Anthony

On October 7, the New York Women’s Foundation (The Foundation) honored De Anna Hoskins, president & CEO of JustLeadership USA (JLUSA), and Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) at its 2019 Radical Generosity Dinner at the Essex House in New York City. The film, “Just Mercy” –which comes out on Christmas Day, starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan — tells the true story of Walter McMillan, who with the help of Stevenson appeals the murder conviction. The evening was co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff, Karen Choi and Lola C. West. The event raised $600,000 to aid women, of which celebrity philanthropist Shafiroff brought in $125,000 of.

Bobby and Alicia Etheredge-Brown, co-founders of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House (BKSH), have announced that their 2nd Annual “Celebration of Serenity” event will take place at the Woodland Hills Country Club in Woodland Hills, California. The gala will be held on Sunday evening, November 3 and the Golf Tournament will take place Monday morning, November 4. D.L. Hughley will also receive the “Courage of Voice” award for his humanitarian work in educating communities about autism. Grammy-award winning artists Faith Evans and Mike Phillips will join the Brown family again this year when they perform at the gala.

Tadashi Shoji, a leading designer of special occasion dresses, along with bridal, handbags, intimates and kids collection, will again partner with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month. To help raise funds for such a worthy cause, Shoji has created an exclusive pink leather wristlet purse to pay tribute to the universally recognized color palette of breast cancer awareness. the limited edition wristlet can be found at two Tadashi Shoji boutiques and online.

The legendary Apollo Theater in The Big Apple, has added additional casting for the encore production of the critically acclaimed staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me” on Friday, October 25, running through October 28. The mega-star studded new cast members include Tip “T.I.” Harris, Omar J. Dorsey and Lynn Whitfield, who join join artists including Pauletta Washington. Conceived and directed by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, the production features original music composed by Mac Arthur “Genius” Jason Moran.