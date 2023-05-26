Image

6:32 PM / Friday May 26, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
25 May 2023

Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate of humane letters on May 23 at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Services

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 25, 2023 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Stevie Wonder (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

By Flo Anthony

Bounce TV will pay tribute to Tina Turner with a special presentation of the acclaimed 2021 documentary “Tina Turner: Simply the Best” Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. Turner, the beloved singer, author, actress and entertainer who became known as the “Queen of Rock & Roll” – passed away May 24 at the age of 83 at her estate in Switzerland with her husband Erwin Bach by her side.

According to the Real Deal, Beyoncé and Jay-Z broke California real estate records when they bought a Malibu estate for $200 million cash. The most Grammy-winning couple in the music industry bought the property on Pacific Coast Highway, which sets on almost six acres from art collector Bill Bell Jr., who is the son of the creators of soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “Bold and Beautiful.” The 40,000 -square-foot mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, aka The Hollywood Whisper, is a media mogul. The Porter + Craig Film and Media CEO is now at the Cannes Film Festival to preview his films and search for new films to distribute, along with networking opportunities. Craig is on a mission to increase opportunities and diversity in the film industry by being a champion of the independent filmmaker and as co-owner of Porter + Craig Film and Media distribution, with worldwide connections and influence, he is poised to do just that.

Music legend Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate of humane letters on May 23 at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Services Diploma Ceremony. The Motown icon offered remarks to his fellow graduates. Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director of FPWA, a leading anti-poverty non-profit in New York, also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters at the ceremony.

Related Posts

Lehigh University faculty votes to rescind Trump’s honorary degree Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog goes to all streaming services Florida Memorial University will award Trayvon Martin honorary aviation degree
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more common in Black Americans

May 24, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email By KAT STAFFORD. Photos by WONG MAYE-E and video by NOREEN NASIR FREDERICKSBURG,...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  The desires of your heart

May 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Have you ever wanted something so much, and so badly that you did...

Health

May is mental health awareness month: Co-occurring conditions – exploring the link between mental illness and substance use

May 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Mental Health Awareness Month provides a meaningful opportunity to improve understanding and...

Go With The-Flo

Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate of humane letters on May 23 at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Services

May 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Stevie Wonder (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) By Flo...

Sports

After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem

May 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: REAL MADRID’S HEAD COACH CARLO ANCELOTTI, LEFT, GIVES INSTRUCTIONS TO REAL...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Homemade Salad Dressings

May 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Homemade Salad Dressing What’s Cookin’?...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff