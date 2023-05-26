ABOVE PHOTO: Stevie Wonder (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

By Flo Anthony

Bounce TV will pay tribute to Tina Turner with a special presentation of the acclaimed 2021 documentary “Tina Turner: Simply the Best” Saturday, May 27 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. Turner, the beloved singer, author, actress and entertainer who became known as the “Queen of Rock & Roll” – passed away May 24 at the age of 83 at her estate in Switzerland with her husband Erwin Bach by her side.

According to the Real Deal, Beyoncé and Jay-Z broke California real estate records when they bought a Malibu estate for $200 million cash. The most Grammy-winning couple in the music industry bought the property on Pacific Coast Highway, which sets on almost six acres from art collector Bill Bell Jr., who is the son of the creators of soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “Bold and Beautiful.” The 40,000 -square-foot mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, aka The Hollywood Whisper, is a media mogul. The Porter + Craig Film and Media CEO is now at the Cannes Film Festival to preview his films and search for new films to distribute, along with networking opportunities. Craig is on a mission to increase opportunities and diversity in the film industry by being a champion of the independent filmmaker and as co-owner of Porter + Craig Film and Media distribution, with worldwide connections and influence, he is poised to do just that.

Music legend Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate of humane letters on May 23 at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Services Diploma Ceremony. The Motown icon offered remarks to his fellow graduates. Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director of FPWA, a leading anti-poverty non-profit in New York, also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters at the ceremony.