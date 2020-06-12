Steve Harvey recently purchased the Tyler Perry’s former Mansion in Atlanta for $15 million

ABOVE PHOTO: Steve Harvey Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

By Florence Anthony

According to reports, Kanye West has been named as Forbes’ “Highest Paid Musician of 2020.” The rapper and fashion designer joined Chicago Public School students on June 5 at a protest demanding that CPS cancel their $33 million dollar contract with the Chicago Police Department. West also donated $2 million towards an education fund for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna. In addition, the philanthropic emcee also earned second place on Forbes’ general highest paid celebrity list with a reported income of $170 million. Other Black celebrities in the top ten were Tyler Perry at #6 with $96 million, Le Bron James at #9 with $88.2 million, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at #10 with $87.5 million……..

Speaking of Tyler Perry, tongues are wagging that Steve Harvey recently purchased the entertainment mogul’s former estate in Atlanta for $15 million. The mansion, which Perry built in 2007 and sold in 2016, sits on 17-acres. It overlooks the Chattahoochee River and boasts a dual staircase, home theater and record-size swimming pool………

Action movie star Tyrese Gibson and multi-award nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito join Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding, Jr in the highly anticipated short film “For NYC,” that features notables paying homage and recalling fond memories of the Big Apple. Other celebrities to be featured include Rosie Perez, David Wells, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Fredro Starr and Chuck D of Public Enemy. The inspiration for this project is NYC Club mogul turned film producer Noel Ashman, who is recovering from a bout with Covid-19. He is being joined as producer with Damon Dash and Al Pacino’s daughter, Julie. The film will benefit causes that feed those in need of food and medical attention, including David Wells’ “Perfect 33 Foundation.”………

The saints and the sinners will be going at it again this summer. Bounce will encore its mega-hit drama series “Saints & Sinners” with two episodes back-to-back every Sunday night at 9:00 pm (ET). Starring actors including Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney and others, “Saints & Sinners” centers around the pursuit of power in a large southern church…….